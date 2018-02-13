Dorman Announces New VIN Search Functionality Added To DormanHDSolutions.com

Dorman Products Inc. has announced its latest website enhancement — a heavy-duty VIN search available now on DormanHDSolutions.com. This new feature allows counter personnel and technicians to save time by quickly gaining access to a variety of data directly related to the Class 4-8 vehicles they are repairing. Dorman’s HD site connects users with more than 20 VIN-specific fields including manufacturer, model year, engine, fuel type, cab type, driveline type, brake system and GVWR class.

The VIN search not only takes the guesswork out of identifying truck specifications, it also connects repair shops with a wide range of direct replacement heavy-duty parts from Dorman HD Solutions. Dorman continues to introduce innovative new products to the heavy vehicle aftermarket every month and now offers more than 1,000 SKUs.

Dorman says it’s expanding its heavy-duty offerings for today’s most in-demand coolant reservoirs, headlights, EGR valves and coolers, oil pans, DPFs, sensors, cab parts and much more. For additional information, visit DormanHDSolutions.com.