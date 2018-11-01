DENSO Launches ‘With DENSO, You’re Ready’ Ad Campaign At AAPEX 2018



DENSO Products and Services Americas recently launched its new digital, print and social media advertising campaign – “With DENSO, You’re Ready” – at AAPEX 2018 in Las Vegas. Using the slogan, “Trust the parts in your car,” the ads emphasize the OE quality and reliability of DENSO auto parts that drivers count on when facing bad weather, poor roads and other unexpected hazards.

“Motorists can’t control driving conditions, but they can control the quality of the parts they put in their vehicles,” said Joseph Mejaly, senior vice president of operations, sales and marketing at DENSO Products and Services Americas. “By choosing DENSO, they’re traveling with a trusted partner whose products are built for them to get where they’re going with confidence.”

The “With DENSO, You’re Ready” ads drive home the message that motorists and their passengers are backed by the full strength and expertise of a $48 billion company when they are riding on DENSO auto parts. Some highlight the unpredictability of the weather. Others speak to the inherent risks of driving, whether on streets, highways or off-road.

One ad features NHRA professional racers Angie and Matt Smith, who depend on DENSO spark plugs to soar to speeds of nearly 200 mph in a matter of seconds on the Pro Stock Motorcycle track. DENSO is Angie Smith’s lead sponsor and an associate sponsor of Matt Smith, her teammate and husband.