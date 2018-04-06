DENSO Expands PowerEdge Line Of Diesel Aftertreatment Products

DENSO Products and Services Americas Inc. has expanded its PowerEdge line of diesel aftertreatment replacement filters to cover light- and medium-duty trucks. Originally launched for the heavy-duty aftermarket, the PowerEdge line of diesel particulate filters (DPFs) and diesel oxidation catalysts (DOCs) now covers millions of light- and medium-duty Ford, GM, Sprinter, Dodge and Ram trucks.

Installation gaskets are included with each filter. Clamps also are included with each filter, where required. Replacement clamps and gaskets for the heavy-duty market also are available for purchase. Specifications are listed in the PowerEdge aftertreatment cross-reference guide.

In addition, DENSO has extended its warranty on aftertreatment products for the heavy-duty market to three years, up from the standard two-year coverage.

“As the demand grows for aftermarket DPFs and DOCs, we’re excited to expand the PowerEdge line to cover the best-selling trucks on the road today,” said Frank Jenkins, senior manager of DENSO Products and Services Americas’ Commercial and Heavy Duty Division. “And, with the increased importance of reducing emissions from the largest trucks in operation, we’ve extended the warranty to better serve the heavy-duty industry.”

DENSO has partnered with AP Emissions Technologies, a global manufacturer and distribution of vehicle emissions control systems and products, to offer the PowerEdge line of turnkey aftertreatment products.

The line is built to exceed OEM quality, with superior features include high-grade stainless steel and other materials that increase durability by resisting corrosion; OEM substrates that maximize performance and minimize backpressure; advanced coatings that increase catalyzation, passive regeneration and fuel efficiency; and “exact-fit” design for specific application needs and easy installation.

DENSO offers nine part numbers that cover the most popular light- and medium-duty trucks in operation. With few part numbers covering a wide range of applications, DENSO’s distribution customers save on shelf space while supplying more fleets and end-users, said Jenkins. All PowerEdge DPFs and DOCs for light- and medium-duty applications come with a standard warranty of two years or 36,000 miles.

PowerEdge aftertreatment products for the heavy-duty market cover more than 90 percent of 2007-’13 Class 8 trucks on the road today. The line features 57 DPF part numbers covering 225 OE applications and seven DOCs covering 21 applications.

For more information on PowerEdge diesel aftertreatment products, click here or contact an authorized DENSO distributor.