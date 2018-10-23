Dana Introduces New Victor Reinz MaxDry MeshGuard Intake Manifold Gaskets For Chrysler 3.7-liter And 4.7-liter Engines



Dana Incorporated recently announced the introduction of new Victor Reinz MaxDry MeshGuard intake manifold gasket sets for Chrysler 3.7-liter and 4.7-liter engines, adding two SKUs to its aftermarket eCatalog on DanaAftermarket.com.

The new MaxDry MeshGuard gasket sets were developed to maximize the lifespan of repaired or remanufactured V6 and V8 engines for late-model Chrysler, Dodge, Ram and Jeep vehicles. Victor Reinz gaskets are designed and manufactured to meet or exceed the requirements of North American technicians and Dana’s distribution partners.

The MaxDry MeshGuard gasket sets not only provide maximum sealing ability, but also safeguard the cylinders from damage. Featuring a screen barrier in the intake ports, the gasket filters out debris and protects the engine – ultimately increasing its lifespan. It is especially useful for newly rebuilt or remanufactured engines with a repair history for valve seat failure. After failing, valve seat debris can be lodged in the intake manifold, or elsewhere, and can break free at any time, causing major engine damage. The MaxDry MeshGuard gasket is designed to catch the debris before it causes damage.

“Our Victor Reinz MaxDry MeshGuard gaskets are designed to reduce warranty claims for rebuilt or remanufactured engines, delivering an aftermarket innovation that helps keep harmful debris out of the cylinders,” said Dan Griffin, senior director, global aftermarket. “As a leading original-equipment supplier, Dana is a trusted choice by automotive technicians and offers a broad range of gasket coverage for foreign and domestic cars and trucks. Victor Reinz gasket sets offer the right combination of components needed for fast, long-lasting repairs.”

MaxDry MeshGuard is part of Victor Reinz’s MaxDry family of molded gaskets, which include MaxDry STL steel carrier manifold gasket sets. MaxDry STL is available for the most demanding General Motors, Ford and import applications that use extended life (OAT) coolant.

Please consider visiting our New Product Showcase – featuring MaxDry MeshGuard gasket sets – at the Automotive Afermarket Parts Expo (AAPEX) Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada from October 30 to November 1, 2018, at Booth 2838.

For additional information on Victor Reinz gaskets, visit VictorReinz.com. For our eCatalog and parts locator, visit DanaAftermarket.com.