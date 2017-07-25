CTEK Introduces MXS 5.0 Charger/Maintainer



Since battery charging is an electro-chemical reaction whose efficacy is affected by temperature, the MXS 5.0 Charger/Maintainer from CTEK has an automatic temperature sensor to ensure the duration and rate of charge is exactly the amount needed. The microprocessor-controlled CTEK MXS 5.0 (40-206) is the first in a new generation of smart chargers that is able to sense the battery condition throughout the charging cycle, avoiding overcharging that can damage cells and shorten battery life.

“Cold batteries need a higher charge voltage in order to push current into the battery plates and electrolyte, while warmer batteries require a lower charge voltage to eliminate potential damage to cells and reduce unnecessary gassing,” said Bobbie DuMelle, executive vice-president of CTEK North America. “The CTEK MXS 5.0 automatically adjusts the charging rate depending on ambient temperature to ensure ideal charging in extreme cold or hot weather conditions.”

The CTEK MXS 5.0 smart charger also continually monitors the battery throughout the charging process, adjusting the charging rate to the battery condition. It offers 4.3-amp charging current as well as the company’s proprietary, eight-step battery care program. Included in the eight steps are desulphation and reconditioning phases that can restore discharged batteries to peak condition. Each stage ensures that any lead-acid battery is optimally conditioned, charged and maintained. If desired, the MXS 5.0 can maintain a battery indefinitely without the risk of damage to the battery or delicate vehicle electronics.

“Our new MXS 5.0 charger features a unique combination of advanced charging modes coupled with automatic temperature sensing,” said DuMelle. “It is the fastest, most effective and easiest-to-use consumer charger CTEK has ever made.”

DuMelle went on to note that the battery in today’s automobile is under enormous stress from the plethora of electronic devices incorporated into its design, both for engine and drivetrain management, as well as entertainment. “The alternator is not capable of fully recharging the battery and, as a result, many batteries never achieve their full service life,” DuMelle said. “The use of a CTEK charger can help double or even triple average battery life.”

The MXS 5.0 charger is the first CTEK product to be sold in North America using the thoroughly tested 5.0 platform, which has won numerous industry and media awards in Europe where it was first launched. The MXS 5.0 will be followed by a number of other specialized battery chargers based on similar technology.

The MXS 5.0 has two battery analysis programs, which can quickly identify whether the battery is capable of taking and holding a charge. The integration of an automatic temperature sensor means the MXS 5.0 battery charger will continually adjust the charge rate depending on ambient temperature to achieve maximum charge levels.

The new generation CTEK MXS 5.0 revives, charges, conditions and maintains all types of 12V lead-acid batteries including wet, calcium, GEL, EFB and AGM; for cars, motorcycles, UTV, watercraft and more. Patented float and pulse maintenance stages ensure that once fully charged, the battery can be maintained indefinitely on vehicles that are not used for an extended period, without the risk of overcharging or undercharging. All CTEK battery chargers deliver extremely clean voltage and current, with very little supply ripple to ensure sensitive vehicle electronics are protected. This also means the battery does not need to be disconnected while charging.

The CTEK MXS 5.0 has safety features including a welded casing, which seals the smart battery charger against dust and moisture. It also employs a new cable strain relief design to provide protect against the risk of cable breakage, particularly in extremely cold weather. The charger is fully automatic, and has a one-way quick connector that is spark-proof and reverse-polarity protected for user safety.

The CTEK MXS 5.0 Battery Charger comes with a five-year warranty, is easy to operate, fully automatic and requires no specialized knowledge to use. An intuitive display allows the complete charging process to be monitored.

A full range of CTEK connection and convenience accessories are available for added flexibility. For further information on the MXS 5.0, and the complete range of CTEK Battery Chargers and accessories, visit smartercharger.com.