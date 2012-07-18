CHASSIS & ALIGNMENT: SAI DIAGNOSTICS
Larry Carley
Latest posts by Larry Carley (see all)
- Variable Valve Timing - Oct 14, 2016
- Deposit Control Additives And Bad Gas - Oct 1, 2016
- Power Window Regulator And Motor Service - Sep 28, 2016
Fuel trims are a difficult topic to cover in a matter of a few pages. But this summer, an old friend and former teaching partner arrived at our local car show with the check engine light illuminated on his 2004 Holden Monaro, which was imported from...
With the summer months heating up and cross-country road trips beginning, many people want to make sure their vehicles are prepped for the long haul. For the first-ever July edition of Maintenance Chronicles, we will focus on Preferred Automotive Specialists,...
According to my experience, I estimate that replacing the alternator solves 95% of all charging system failures. If that’s true, what happens in the remaining 5% of charging system failures that results in customer comebacks? To explore charging system...
Called the four-door sports car by Nissan, the 2004-2008 Maxima brake system is easy to service with very few complaints of brake noise or pulsation. The system used the same brake pads, rotors and calipers on all models. There were some changes in...
VIDEO: Andrew Markel answers a reader question about threadlocking compound, what to do with it when you see it during a repair, and how it relates to aluminum suspension components. From 2012 to 2015, aluminum consumption for new vehicles increased...
Measuring the position angle, rate of turn and force of the steering wheel is critical for Electronic Stability Control (ESC) systems. Scan tools call these Steering Angle Sensors (SAS) and typically display the information in degrees. The SAS...
Charles is taking your automotive questions. If you have a question about a car, car repair, DIYs on your car, Volkswagen, mechanic’s tools, or anything car related, ask it up. If you have a car question for a show like this, email him [email protected]...
Sanders are required tools in today’s collision repair shop. Body techs and painters rely upon them every day to achieve that perfect finish on your customers’ vehicles. Whether you’re prepping a panel for paint or removing imperfections before...
Technicians who are idling because the welder won’t feed wire, the hydraulic ram won’t pull chains, the booth heater won’t heat or the air compressor won’t compress enough air is a costly mistake, as labor time is the most expensive thing in any...
The low-profile professional service jack from K-Tool International (KTI63133) has a 3.33-ton capacity and a lift range from 3.5″ to 21.375″. Its low profile allows for easy access under low-clearance...More
Known as one of the premier custom car shows in the nation, the annual Cavalcade of Customs hosted by Federated Auto Parts and KOI Auto Parts has also become one the country’s best training expos. The...More
AAPEX 2016 spotlighted the latest technologies in the automotive aftermarket industry by introducing several new programs to keep attendees ahead of the curve. AAPEX 2016 took place Nov. 1-3 at the Sands...More
Identifix, a leading provider of real-world online repair information to the automotive service and maintenance industry, has announced a technology partnership with Hunter Engineering, a global leader...More
The rechargeable Mychanic A/C MEK Light provides indoor and outdoor visibility with a 900 lumen output. Hold it if you need to, or hang or stand it when you really need to get your hands dirty. This...More
Miller Electric Mfg. Co. has announced the launch of the new Maxstar 161 welding power source. The machine provides lightweight portability, ease of setup and use, and improved performance...More