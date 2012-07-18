AfterMarketNews Brake&Frontend BodyShopBusiness Counterman EngineBuilder Fleet Equipment ImportCar Motorcycle & Powersports News Servicio Automotriz Shop Owner Tire Review Tech Shop Tomorrow's Tech Underhood Service Speedville

Featured content from the TechGroup

Fuel Trims And AFR Sensors

Fuel trims are a difficult topic to cover in a matter of a few pages. But this summer, an old friend and former teaching partner arrived at our local car show with the check engine light illuminated on his 2004 Holden Monaro, which was imported from...

Read more...

Preventive Maintenance Profits: Preferred Automotive, Jenkintown, PA

With the summer months heating up and cross-country road trips beginning, many people want to make sure their vehicles are prepped for the long haul. For the first-ever July edition of Maintenance Chronicles, we will focus on Preferred Automotive Specialists,...

Read more...

Toyota Charging System Diagnostics

According to my experience, I estimate that replacing the alternator solves 95% of all charging system failures. If that’s true, what happens in the remaining 5% of charging system failures that results in customer comebacks? To explore charging system...

Read more...

Nissan Maxima Brake Job Tips

Called the four-door sports car by Nissan, the 2004-2008 Maxima brake system is easy to service with very few complaints of brake noise or pulsation. The system used the same brake pads, rotors and calipers on all models. There were some changes in...

Read more...

VIDEO: Aluminum Suspension Inspection

VIDEO: Andrew Markel answers a reader question about threadlocking compound, what to do with it when you see it during a repair, and how it relates to aluminum suspension components. From 2012 to 2015, aluminum consumption for new vehicles increased...

Read more...

Making Sense Of Steering Angle Sensor Input And Data

Measuring the­ ­position angle, rate of turn and force of the steering wheel is critical for Electronic Stability Control (ESC) systems. Scan tools call these Steering Angle Sensors (SAS) and typically display the information in degrees. The SAS...

Read more...

The Humble Mechanic Answers Your Questions

Charles is taking your automotive questions. If you have a question about a car, car repair, DIYs on your car, Volkswagen, mechanic’s tools, or anything car related, ask it up. If you have a car question for a show like this, email him [email protected]...

Read more...

The Ins And Outs Of Sanders

Sanders are required tools in today’s collision repair shop. Body techs and painters rely upon them every day to achieve that perfect finish on your customers’ vehicles. Whether you’re prepping a panel for paint or removing imperfections before...

Read more...

Are You Regularly Maintaining Your Equipment?

Technicians who are idling because the welder won’t feed wire, the hydraulic ram won’t pull chains, the booth heater won’t heat or the air compressor won’t compress enough air is a costly mistake, as labor time is the most expensive thing in any...

Read more...


Home Climate Control CHASSIS & ALIGNMENT: SAI DIAGNOSTICS

by -
1 8346
Print Print Email Email

The Steering Axis Inclination (SAI) angle has a direct effect on steering and handling because it causes the wheel spindle to angle downward slightly as the wheel is steered. Caster, which is the forward or rearward tilt of the steering axis as viewed from the side, does the same thing.  The combination of SAI and caster helps the steering return to center and stay centered because that’s when the spindles are at their highest and most stable position.
 
The most important point to remember about the SAI angle is that it is a fixed angle that is designed into the suspension.  It is not an adjustable angle and should not change unless something is bent (like the strut, steering knuckle or spindle) or is out of position (like the strut tower, lower control arm, engine cradle or subframe). Consequently, you can check the SAI angle and compare it to the camber and Included Angle to diagnose bent parts and/or structural problems in the vehicle itself.  More on this in a minute.
COMPARING ANGLES TO FIND THE FAULT
When the camber angle is added to the SAI angle, the sum of the two angles is the Included Angle.  Comparing the SAI, camber and included angle readings can help you figure out whether or not something is bent or out of place, and what type of repairs or corrections will be needed to restore proper wheel alignment.
 
Let’s say you check the alignment readings on a customer’s car and find that SAI is OK, but the camber and included angle readings are both LESS than what they should be.  The most likely cause would be a bent strut and/or knuckle.  Ditto if SAI is within specs, but the camber and included angle readings are both GREATER than specifications.
 
If SAI is LESS than specifications, and camber and the included angle are also both LESS than specifications, the position of the strut tower may be out at the top and/or the strut, knuckle or control arm may be bent.
 
If SAI is GREATER than specifications, and the camber and included angle readings are also GREATER than specifications, the strut tower is leaning in at the top and/or the spindle or strut may be bent.      
 
If SAI is GREATER than specifications and camber is LESS than specifications, but the included angle is on the money, it’s a sure bet the strut tower is leaning in at the top.
 
If SAI is LESS than specifications, but the camber and included angles are both GREATER than specifications, the strut tower may be out at the top and/or the strut, control arm or knuckle may be bent.
 
If SAI is LESS than specifications, camber is GREATER than specifications and the included angle is correct, the problem is an out of position strut tower, bent control arm or shifted engine cradle.
Uneven caster side-to-side creates too much cross-caster that can make a vehicle pull or lead towards the side that has the least (negative) caster.  The underlying cause may be a bent strut, spindle or mislocated strut tower.
CORRECT THE PROBLEM
If you suspect a bent strut and the SAI, camber and included angle readings on your alignment machine confirm it, replace the strut. Don’t bend it.  Yes, we know that some people bend struts successfully to correct alignment problems, but it’s a risky repair that may come back and bite you.  The last thing you want is a call from a former customer’s lawyer informing you that you are being sued because a strut you bent failed and caused an accident.
 
The fastest and easiest repair for a bent strut is to replace it with a ready-to-install strut that comes preassembled with a new upper bearing plate and spring. You don’t need a spring compressor and you don’t have to reuse any of the old parts that might cause problems later on.  
 
If a camber/caster misalignment problem is not the strut and appears to be structural (mislocated strut tower) and isn’t too bad, installing an aftermarket camber correction kit may give you enough adjustment to bring the wheels back into alignment without having to send your customer’s vehicle to a body shop to have it corrected. The upper strut mount kits usually provide up to a degree and a half or more of camber/caster movement, while offset control arm bushings or camber bolts allow the lower end of the strut to be repositioned.
USE THE PREFERRED SPECS
When realigning the wheels after replacing a set of struts, aim for the “preferred” camber, caster and toe settings. This will give the best results rather than just checking to see that the angles are within the range of acceptable specs.
 
For example, a typical alignment spec might allow up to plus or minus 1/2 a degree of camber either way on either side.  But if one wheel had half a degree of positive camber and the other had half a degree of negative camber, the vehicle would likely pull to one side because both wheels would be leaning the same way.  If the preferred setting is zero degrees camber, then try to get both wheels as close to zero camber as possible with no more than 1/2 a degree difference between the two.
 
Finally, don’t forget the affect rear wheel alignment can have on steering stability. You can replace both front struts and have all of the front alignment angles within specifications and still have a vehicle that doesn’t steer straight or leads to one side if rear toe  or rear axle misalignment is creating an off-center thrust angle. That’s why a complete four-wheel alignment is so important. 
The following two tabs change content below.
Larry Carley

Larry Carley

Larry Carley has more than 30 years of experience in the automotive aftermarket, including experience as an ASE-certified technician, and has won numerous awards for his articles. He has written 12 automotive-related books and developed automotive training software, available at www.carleysoftware.com.
Larry Carley

Latest posts by Larry Carley (see all)

  • Pramod Malhotra

    In TATA TIAGO steering wheel was 5 deg off centre towards left and both toes seemed to be pointing left, workshop did alignment on 14th dec and found that SAI is 6.03 in left and 3.17 in right and on testing on 15th dec SAI was 12.35 left and 12.5 what does it signify

Similar articles

by -

by -
Latest articles from our other sites:

K-Tool International Offers Low-Profile Service Jack

The low-profile professional service jack from K-Tool International (KTI63133) has a 3.33-ton capacity and a lift range from 3.5″ to 21.375″. Its low profile allows for easy access under low-clearance...More

Cool Cars, Training Expo, Student Day Highlight 2017 Federated-KOI Cavalcade Of Customs

Known as one of the premier custom car shows in the nation, the annual Cavalcade of Customs hosted by Federated Auto Parts and KOI Auto Parts has also become one the country’s best training expos. The...More

Technology Takes Center Stage At AAPEX 2016

AAPEX 2016 spotlighted the latest technologies in the automotive aftermarket industry by introducing several new programs to keep attendees ahead of the curve. AAPEX 2016 took place Nov. 1-3 at the Sands...More

Identifix And Hunter Engineering Form Technology Partnership

Identifix, a leading provider of real-world online repair information to the automotive service and maintenance industry, has announced a technology partnership with Hunter Engineering, a global leader...More

Mychanic A/C Powered Light Adapts to Your Environment

The rechargeable Mychanic A/C MEK Light provides indoor and outdoor visibility with a 900 lumen output. Hold it if you need to, or hang or stand it when you really need to get your hands dirty. This...More

New Maxstar 161 Welding Power Source from Miller Delivers Up to 160 Amps

  Miller Electric Mfg. Co. has announced the launch of the new Maxstar 161 welding power source. The machine provides lightweight portability, ease of setup and use, and improved performance...More


© Copyright 2016 Babcox Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved