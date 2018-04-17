Champion Debuts National Marketing Campaign To Introduce Full Line Of Light Maintenance Products

For more than 110 years, the Champion brand from Federal-Mogul Motorparts has been one of the automotive aftermarket industry’s most recognized brands. Beginning today, Champion aims to re-ignite its spirit and heritage by launching the new “There’s a Champion in Here” campaign to reconnect consumers with the brand and to roll out a new product line of filters, batteries, wipers and lighting, in addition to its iconic spark plugs. All products come with Champion’s new, award-winning packaging, the recipient of the prestigious ANDY, ADDY and LIA Awards.

“Champion is a brand for everyone, and the ‘There’s a Champion in Here’ campaign is designed to ignite the will to win and celebrate the Champion in all of us,” said Michael Proud, vice president, marketing, Americas, Federal-Mogul Motorparts. “The campaign will feature an all-new commercial which highlights those winning moments of excitement people have when enjoying their cars and machines. And now with the introduction of our new product offering, people have an opportunity to install more Champion parts to maintain them as the spring season begins.”

The campaign, which begins today and continues through July, will consist of television, online radio, digital, social media, out-of-home units such as wallscapes and bus wraps, as well as cinema prior to the screening of Avengers 3: Infinity War in more than 200 theaters across 3,000 screens.

“Champion is rolling out a complete portfolio of light maintenance products, solidifying its place as a full-service source of high-quality product for many different applications such as cars, boats, mowers, motorcycles, go-karts, golf carts, chain saws, lawn mowers, you name it,” added Proud. “The April launch is well-timed to cover all of consumers’ Spring maintenance needs and will beg the question, ‘Why just service your machine this Spring, when you can Champion it?’”

To learn more about Champion, visit championautoparts.com.