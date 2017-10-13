Carter Fuel Systems Releases All New Parts Catalog



Carter Fuel Systems, a U.S.-based manufacturer of complete fuel system solutions, recently released a newly-designed parts catalog for 2017. Available in both print and online versions, the new catalog was developed for automotive service professionals as a resource to quickly look up product options for all their applications by vehicle year, make and model.

The 933-page catalog provides a comprehensive, trilingual listing of Carter products available for the United States, Canada and Mexico. It also provides multiple resource sections, including a how-to guide on flushing the fuel tank, product tutorials on high-pressure gasoline direct injection, mechanical, electrical and universal fuel pumps, as well as in-depth details on Carter’s exclusive CleanScreen Technology.

“Everything we do at Carter is done with the technician in mind, especially the development of our latest parts catalog,” said Kevin O’Dowd, vice president of marketing and chief marketing officer. “It was designed to provide the product details they need, packaged in the most organized, informative and user-friendly way possible.”

To request a printed copy of Carter’s 2017 Parts Catalog, call 844-827-6645. Customers can explore the digital version of this catalog or use the online parts finder to research Carter’s lines of complete fuel system solutions at carterfuelsystems.com.