CarMD PRO SCAN Launched During AAPEX 2018



CarMD.com Corporation, a leading provider of automotive diagnostic business solutions, debuted CarMD PRO SCAN during AAPEX 2018. The first B2B product from CarMD, PRO SCAN is a turnkey aftermarket business solution with full network scan capabilities that can be easily implemented into the repair shop workflow to help shops connect with their customers, increase return on investment and optimize future sales opportunities.

“As vehicles become more reliable, customers bring their cars into the shop less frequently, which is why it is vital to help shops capitalize on each visit,” said Jim Dykstra, vice president of business development and strategy for CarMD and CEO of Dytech Auto Group. “The CarMD PRO SCAN solution is designed to help take care of customer cars more fully than with just a visual inspection by finding hidden work to drive sales. Virtually everyone in the industry is talking about telematics, but no one seems to have found the secret sauce to successfully incorporate it into their business models. With CarMD PRO SCAN, vehicle owners and those who service them can benefit from telematics without the associated financial burden or hassle of an always-connected dongle.”

Tapping into CarMD’s database of curated maintenance, repair and vehicle data, CarMD PRO SCAN provides repair facilities with the tools, dashboard, portal and marketing options to easily incorporate this solution into their normal repair routine. In minutes, the service writer or technician can scan every module on the vehicle, whether it’s associated with a warning light or not. When the scan is complete, a CarMD PRO SCAN report displays an overview of freeze frame, I/M status, network scan results, OBD2 codes, pending DTCs, possible causes, upcoming maintenance and predicted diagnostics. Dashboard and reporting options enable the shop to customize the customer reports with their logo, and offer coupons for upcoming maintenance and service needs. The system can even generate a coupon that the customer can apply right away when additional work is required.

“I have found CarMD PRO SCAN to be a simple and transparent process – you just plug the hardware into the car’s OBD port while it’s in the service bay and start the network scan. As it scans, you can continue your normal vehicle inspection process,” said Mark Doornbos, general manager of Dytech Auto Group, which pilot tested CarMD PRO SCAN from its repair facilities throughout West Michigan. “CarMD PRO SCAN offers a simple and efficient way to provide customers with important information about their vehicle’s health, supported with third-party validation that goes beyond a single technician’s recommendation or visual inspection. I’m not aware of anyone else in the industry that’s doing this.”

The CarMD PRO SCAN solution includes PRO 14 hardware, mobile app syncing to transfer data to the repair shop portal, real-time data with customizable reports and marketing options, and a way to archive reports for future reference. PRO 14 is an easy-to-use tool designed for any level of service expertise. Shops can decide how many hardware tools they need. Monthly pricing plans start at $75 per month making it possible for small and large repair facilities, lube and oil, tire and body shops alike to incorporate CarMD PRO SCAN into their shop flow.