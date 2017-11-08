Car Keys Express Introduces Automotive Key Replacement Solution



Car Keys Express debuted a retail-friendly version of its successful mobile key replacement system at the 2017 Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) in Las Vegas. Dubbed Car Keys Express NOW!, the system is a compact automotive key replacement solution that includes the company’s own manufactured line of unique universal products. Car Keys Express NOW! is packaged in a customer-facing display and includes a tablet-based application guide for customers to self-assess the availability and pricing of keys. Car Keys Express NOW! brings benefits to both retailers and consumers.

Retailer Benefits

High 20% conversion rates.

Incremental store traffic.

High-revenue, high-margin products.

Consumer Benefits

Save 40-70% over dealership pricing.

“Better-than-OEM” quality.

“Better-than-OEM” warranty.

Convenient alternative to a dealership service appointment.

Car Keys Express NOW! is available in four configurations corresponding to increasing levels of vehicle coverage. The most comprehensive option covers 94% of 250 million North American drivers. The system also includes on-site support from Car Keys Express’ nationwide network of technicians to assist with setup, maintenance, and training.

Car Keys Express is best known for discount mobile key replacement for businesses. The company has been growing rapidly since the 2000s as carmakers added expensive features and technologies to keys. When asked why the company was moving into retail, President and Founder Mark Lanwehr said, “Advances in key technology have increased their cost, driving retailers out of the market and creating a decades long virtual monopoly for car dealerships. We’ve spent 15 years perfecting a mobile solution for car dealerships and fleets to bring prices down. It’s been big success and it’s grown us into a nationwide company. Now, we’re offering retailers that same solution. With research showing 40% of drivers would purchase an additional key given an affordable option and 250 million North American drivers, it’s a significant opportunity.”