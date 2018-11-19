News/Bosch
ago

Bosch Offers 3-in-1 Diagnostic Solution

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

ESAB Offers All-Process, Portable, Inverter-Based Welding System

Hot Shot's Secret Introduces 2-Step Oil System Treatment

OTC Tablet Capable Of Diagnosing 25,000+ Vehicle Systems

Snap-on Introduces Flex-Head Ratchet

Ford Partners With Walmart, Postmates To Test Autonomous Grocery Delivery

Ford Tech Tip: No Communication Codes

Ford Power Stroke Guide

Snap-on Battery Service Tools Equip Technicians For Winter Car Care

2018 AASA Top Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers List Now Available Online

Federated ARCA Championship Diecast Featured In Facebook Contest


Bosch ADS 325 and ADS 625 automotive diagnostic scan tools offer everything technicians need to diagnose, research and repair vehicles in one solution. Bosch’s new diagnostic tools perform system scans, display data stream, special tests, bi-directional controls and display repair information, data stream and more.

The tools are designed and tested by technicians, with technicians in mind, to diagnose the most complex vehicle issues for passenger cars and trucks. Both the ADS 325 and ADS 625 can quickly Auto ID CAN vehicles, read/clear all DTC types from controllers, view data PIDS, perform bi-directional controls, calibrations, resets and relearns. The easy-to-use software and diagnostic workflow allow for fast navigation and diagnosis for optimal efficiency.

For additional information, visit Bosch.

Show Full Article