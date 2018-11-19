Bosch Offers 3-in-1 Diagnostic Solution



Bosch ADS 325 and ADS 625 automotive diagnostic scan tools offer everything technicians need to diagnose, research and repair vehicles in one solution. Bosch’s new diagnostic tools perform system scans, display data stream, special tests, bi-directional controls and display repair information, data stream and more.

The tools are designed and tested by technicians, with technicians in mind, to diagnose the most complex vehicle issues for passenger cars and trucks. Both the ADS 325 and ADS 625 can quickly Auto ID CAN vehicles, read/clear all DTC types from controllers, view data PIDS, perform bi-directional controls, calibrations, resets and relearns. The easy-to-use software and diagnostic workflow allow for fast navigation and diagnosis for optimal efficiency.

