Bolt On Technology Now Integrates with Matco Tools’ Maximus Scan Tool



Bolt On announced its integration with the Matco Maximus Tablet at the 2018 Matco Tools National Business Conference.

The integration includes the new Matco Maximus 2.0A, MAXGO-A and MAXME-A Tablet Scan Tools. With the click of a button, a shop can now perform a vehicle diagnostic, have it appear in their shop management system and transfer the information into a repair order for a specific vehicle.

“The Matco Tools team is securely focused on driving innovative technology and our solutions maximize technicians’ efforts,” said Mike Risich, CEO/founder of Bolt On. “We are excited to complement their efforts.”

For additional information, visit Bolt On Technology.