BBB Industries To Spotlight Newest ‘OE Overhaul’ Product Lines And Packaging Innovations At AAPEX

BBB Industries plans to feature its two newest remanufactured product lines as well as new packaging updates at this year’s AAPEX, taking place Oct. 30 to Nov. 1 in Las Vegas.

The OE-TurboPower Turbochargers and Electronic Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) products will be showcased at the event, further expanding the brand’s offering of quality remanufactured parts through its “OE Overhaul” remanufacturing process. In addition, visitors can learn about BBB’s new Gold Premier Interactive Label, a first in the automotive aftermarket industry.

The Gold Premier Interactive Label allows users to scan a package with their mobile device using the Gold Premier app. In addition to animating the label, the app lets users enter to win a gold bar and other prizes while allowing BBB Industries to collect important data that can help improve its product offerings.

“As the industry’s remanufacturing leader and a returning Gold Sponsor of the Remanufacturing Seminar, we are excited to share BBB’s latest product and packaging innovations with AAPEX attendees,” said Odd Joergenrud, BBB’s president and chief commercial officer. “AAPEX is the perfect venue to promote our commitment to overhauling the industry one part at a time and engaging customers. Our turbochargers, EPAS products and Gold Premier Interactive Label program exemplify this mission.”

BBB says its OE-TurboPower turbochargers are OE-quality, precisely calibrated, remanufactured and high-performing turbochargers designed to meet the durability, reliability and technological demands of complex engines. BBB’s OE-TurboPower turbocharger will be featured in both the AAPEX New Product Showcase and the New Packaging Showcase.

EPAS is the undeniable future of power steering, according to BBB, and the company’s channel partners have access to the broadest coverage and the highest quality electronic assisted steering products on the market.

BBB Industries will be located at AAPEX booth No. 1425, where the new products, interactive label and BBB’s OE Overhaul process will be featured.

The company’s TV advertisements will appear on the big screens prominently displayed in the lobbies of the Sands Expo, on the show floor and on its own channel in guest rooms at the Venetian/Palazzo, the Mirage and the Westgate Hotel (formerly the Hilton). BBB Industries Print advertising will appear in AAPEX Express each day.