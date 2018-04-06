Automotive Distribution Network Awards 2018 Ford F-150 Truck To Grand-Prize Winning Service Dealer At National Convention



The Automotive Distribution Network capped off its recent national convention at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in Orlando by awarding a brand-new Ford F-150 truck valued at $41,000 to grand-prize winner Richard Feagle, who co-owns Archer Automotive & Tire in Archer, Florida, with his wife, Cecile.

Feagle, who previously won $500 at the group’s 2015 gathering in New Orleans, became eligible to win the Ford F-150 truck after completing his convention game card with stamps received while touring the 65,000-square-foot Manufacturers’ Exposition floor and visiting with the Network vendor partners sponsoring prizes this year.

“I don’t know how it feels yet – I’m kind of numb,” said Feagle, after successfully turning an ignition switch with the truck-winning key. “I didn’t expect that. I see my son jumping up and down, so maybe he thinks he’s going to take the keys.”

Two other prize-winning attendees in Orlando also will be driving in style: David Lay of Milford, Ohio, won $25,000 to bid on collector cars and vintage motorcycles via Mecum Auction Co., while Jerry Petty of Alvarado, Texas, was awarded a Harley-Davidson Sportster worth $8,999.

The following Network customers won trips for two to Punta Cuna in the Dominican Republic, a $1,450 value: Adam Reavis, Caledonia, Michigan; Peter Goldberg, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Megan Carpenter, Lexington, Kentucky; and Gayle Lange, Stevensville, Maryland. These attendees each won $1,000 gift cards: Bart Stockreef, Wyoming, Michigan; Vickie Kent, Odenton, Maryland; Joseph Canfield, Brandon, Florida; Samuel Craddock, Ocala, Florida; and Douglas Dugan, Hendersonville, North Carolina.