News
ago

Automotive Distribution Network Awards 2018 Ford F-150 Truck To Grand-Prize Winning Service Dealer At National Convention

From Brake & Front End

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Fluid Rx Diagnostics Releases New Fluid Distributor Program

Automotive Distribution Network Awards 2018 Ford F-150 Truck To Grand-Prize Winning Service Dealer At National Convention

GM Power Steering Pump Replacement Tips

Snap-on Limited Edition SOLUS Edge Showcases Bold, New Look

Mueller-Kueps Introduces Glow Plug Extraction Kit

Automotive Distribution Network Recognizes DENSO Sales Team

Expectant Mom Wins Brand-New Buick In ACDelco Contest

Universal Technical Institute Announces Strategic Transformation Plan

NGK Adds 'Spark' To NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

Snap-on Limited Edition SOLUS Edge Showcases Bold, New Look


The Automotive Distribution Network capped off its recent national convention at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in Orlando by awarding a brand-new Ford F-150 truck valued at $41,000 to grand-prize winner Richard Feagle, who co-owns Archer Automotive & Tire in Archer, Florida, with his wife, Cecile.

Feagle, who previously won $500 at the group’s 2015 gathering in New Orleans, became eligible to win the Ford F-150 truck after completing his convention game card with stamps received while touring the 65,000-square-foot Manufacturers’ Exposition floor and visiting with the Network vendor partners sponsoring prizes this year.

“I don’t know how it feels yet – I’m kind of numb,” said Feagle, after successfully turning an ignition switch with the truck-winning key. “I didn’t expect that. I see my son jumping up and down, so maybe he thinks he’s going to take the keys.”

Two other prize-winning attendees in Orlando also will be driving in style: David Lay of Milford, Ohio, won $25,000 to bid on collector cars and vintage motorcycles via Mecum Auction Co., while Jerry Petty of Alvarado, Texas, was awarded a Harley-Davidson Sportster worth $8,999.

The following Network customers won trips for two to Punta Cuna in the Dominican Republic, a $1,450 value: Adam Reavis, Caledonia, Michigan; Peter Goldberg, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Megan Carpenter, Lexington, Kentucky; and Gayle Lange, Stevensville, Maryland. These attendees each won $1,000 gift cards: Bart Stockreef, Wyoming, Michigan; Vickie Kent, Odenton, Maryland; Joseph Canfield, Brandon, Florida; Samuel Craddock, Ocala, Florida; and Douglas Dugan, Hendersonville, North Carolina.

Show Full Article