American & Import Auto Repair Hosts Successful Women’s Car Care Clinic



In advance of National Car Care Month in April, Federated Car Care Center American & Import Auto Repair conducted a well-attended women’s car care clinic on Feb. 10 at its location in Johnson City, Tennessee. From all the positive feedback received, the clinic was a success, according to Tim Smith, owner of American & Import Auto Repair.

“Our annual women’s car care clinic was a hit with the participants,” said Smith. “Those who took part were very interested in learning how preventative vehicle maintenance can keep their vehicles running safely, dependably and efficiently. The interactive format was effective and a good time was had by all. In fact, we are thinking ahead and looking forward to hosting even more women from the community at next year’s event.”

The American & Import Auto Repair women’s clinic focused on ways to stay safe, save money and learn more about their cars. Some of the areas that were covered included how to change a flat tire, what to look for under the hood, the safe way to jump-start a vehicle and how to prevent the five most common mistakes that could cost drivers big time.

“There is a reason why American & Import Auto Repair earned the elite title of Federated Shop of the Year. They excel at engaging customers and helping them make informed vehicle service and repair decisions,” said Phil Moore, senior vice president of Federated Auto Parts. “American & Import Auto Repair’s annual women’s car care clinic has become a valuable business-building opportunity. We applaud them and all Federated Car Care Centers that host car care clinics and vehicle check events in their respective communities.”

For more information about the Federated Car Care program, contact a Federated Auto Parts distributor or visit federatedautoparts.com.