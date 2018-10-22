Alliance Service Center Advisory Council Members Meet In Detroit



Tenneco hosted the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper 2018 Fall Service Center Advisory Council (SCAC) meeting Oct. 8-11 in Dearborn, Michigan.

In attendance were 10 Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper SCAC members from the United States and Canada, along with key Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance headquarters staff and shareholder personnel.

This three-day collaborative meeting kicked off on Tuesday at the Dearborn Inn followed by an exclusive dinner hosted by Tenneco at the historical Henry Ford Museum. On Wednesday, the group met at the Tenneco headquarters in Monroe, Michigan. The council members met with key Tenneco management to discuss issues and opportunities to improve the Alliance’s Certified Service Center (CSC) program and also provide feedback, input and direction on Tenneco products in the steering, suspension and exhaust markets. The day concluded with an entertaining evening at the Punch Bowl Social in downtown Detroit.

“This is a great forum for the Alliance to bring in some of our top shop owners in North America,” said Daniel Morales, sales and market development manager for the Alliance. “This meeting gives us the quality time to discuss how Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper can support our shops better and provide solutions to business, product and technical issues in this highly competitive marketplace.”

The meeting wrapped Thursday morning with an informative discussion on ways to improve the CSC program elements and upcoming promotions. This was also the first SCAC meeting that included the Alliance product team. They were able to get invaluable tech and shop owner feedback on several product categories and new product line opportunities.

Morales went on to say, “We could not have had such a successful meeting without the support of Tenneco. We would also like to extend a special thank you to our Tenneco hosts, Larry Friesner and Rachel Dupras for their assistance in setting up and supporting the three-day SCAC meeting.”

The SCAC members are appointed to this elite council for being an expert Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper and Confidence Plus CSC shop owner. Each member serves a two-year term with an annual rotation replacing five members.

The current SCAC members are:

SCAC Member Name, Shop Name, Shop Location

Joe Sharp, Joe’s Garage, North Little Rock, Arkansas

Tom Gilbert, CHR Services, Des Moines, Iowa

William Nalu, Interstate Auto Care, Madison Heights, Michigan

Kam Butcher, Lynn Wood Service Center, Layton, Utah

Joe Miles, Kaiser Tire and Auto, Louisville, Kentucky

Fred White, Miles Auto Service, Sewell, New Jersey

Rodney Pickering, R P Automotive Inc., Weyburn SK, Canada

Kevin Robertson, Robertson Automotive, Tyler, Texas

Dave Jackson, 60 Minute Tune, Grand Hills, California

Jim Ward, Ward Service, Monrovia, California

For more information go to autovalue.com or bumpertobumper.com.