Aftermarket Jackpot Jumpstart Sweepstakes Final Winners Announced

From Brake & Front End

Left to Right: Verneta Reich, Aaron Wisniewski, Blane Wilson (SMP representative), and grand-prize winner John Reich.

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper drew three more $10,000 grand prize winners and another 50 $100 gift card winners from the second and final drawing of the Aftermarket Jackpot Jumpstart Sweepstakes, powered by Standard Motor Products (SMP).

In total, more than $70,000 will be awarded during the two-month sweepstakes period, including six grand-prize winners receiving $10,000 each and another 100 winners receiving a $100 gift card. The Aftermarket Jackpot Jumpstart Sweepstakes kicked off in January, allowing professional technicians to receive an entry with every eligible SMP purchase made through MyPlace4Parts until the end of February. Eligible SMP brands include 4Seasons, Blue Streak, Hayden, Intermotor, Standard and TechSmart.

The Aftermarket Jackpot Jumpstart winnings will continue at AAPEX as SMP also will be giving away another $10,000 during the Aftermarket Jackpot Convention, where more than 5,000 Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper automotive repair professionals will converge in Las Vegas. Aftermarket Jackpot Convention attendees will receive an entry when they visit SMP’s booth at the AAPEX show for a chance to win one of 20 $500 gift cards.

Visit jackpotjumpstartsweepstakes.com to learn more about sweepstakes details.

