ACDelco Tools Division Takes Steps To Protect Environment

ACDelco Auto & Equipment Tools/Durofix Inc. says it is committed to always providing the highest-quality and valued tools to customers by putting out the right tool to complete the job with no fluff – all while keeping the impact on the environment in the forefront of consideration. That is why ACDelco reports that it has decided to move away from including the plastic blow-molded case with its tools.

Eliminating plastic blow-molded cases will allow the company to focus on providing the very best and highest-quality products, all while eliminating unneeded plastic waste into the environment. This will be a rolling changeover with no new part numbers issued to minimize inventory issues. All blow-mold cases will be eliminated from marketing materials moving forward as well.

