ACDelco Awards 5 Shop Owners With VIP Vegas Experience Through 2017 Top Shops Program

ACDelco announced five service centers across the country as 2017 Top Shops. The company says the As participants in ACDelco’s Professional Service Center program, the company says these shops have excelled in prioritizing customer service, building talented teams that operate state-of-the-art facilities and showcasing leadership in their communities.

For their dedication to the industry, ACDelco awarded each winner an all-expenses-paid trip for two to AAPEX 2017, including a day of high-performance driving at Ron Fellows Performance Driving School at Spring Mountain Motorsports Resort.

“This was an amazing trip starting with being honored as an ACDelco Top Shop, a day of high-performance driving and the opportunity to attend AAPEX and SEMA,” said Elijah Keever, a 2017 Top Shops winner and owner of Keever Auto & Ag, in Lincoln, Kansas. “Working with ACDelco as a PSC has been great and I am proud to be a Top Shop winner.”

This year’s winners are:

Ken Spuhler, Spuhler Auto Repair, Elk Mound, Wisconsin
Elijah Keever, Keever Auto & Ag, Lincoln, Kansas
Alan Smith, Terry Wynter Auto Service Center, Fort Myers, Florida
Mitch Woodbrey, Sebago Lake Automotive, Windham, Maine
Doug Widhalm, Auto Care Experts, Yakima, Washington

“We work closely with our PSC partners to help give their businesses a competitive edge, while providing the best overall experience to the customer ­ but some shop owners go above and beyond the call of duty,” said Heather Waszczenko, national brand manager for ACDelco. “The Top Shops program recognizes the shops that raise the bar through excellent workmanship, investments in training, community outreach and more.”

Many semi-finalists were honored with ACDelco-branded gifts for the shop and each employee. Semi-finalists this year include:

Mike Starovich, Star Auto Authority, Inc., Vernon Hills, Illinois
Mark Swee, Swee’s Automotive Specialties, Rochester, Minnesota
Gary Davis, Davis Auto Service Center, Franklin, Tennessee
Mark Martino, Marks Service Center, Central Square, New York
Daniel Hayes, E.S.P. Auto Inc., Easthampton, Massachusetts
Jeff Bates, Bates Automotive & Restoration Inc., Crystal City, Missouri
Bill Breuer, Breuer’s Service Inc., Saint Louis, Missouri
Bill Mooneyhan, Mooneyhan’s Auto Service, West Columbia, South Carolina
Steve Goldberg, Hank’s Tire, Woodland Hills, California
* Jack Collingsworth, Big Apple Automotive Inc., Apple Valley, California

