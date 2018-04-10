AAPEX 2018 Opens Attendee Registration



Online attendee registration is now open for AAPEX 2018, the three-day event representing the $740 billion global automotive aftermarket industry. AAPEX 2018 will be held Tuesday, Oct. 30 through Thursday, Nov. 1, at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas. AAPEX will feature more than 2,500 exhibiting companies displaying the latest products, services and technologies to diagnose, service and maintain the approximately 1.2 billion vehicles on the road today.

Attendee registration is only $40 through Friday, Oct. 12, and can be completed online at aapexshow.com/attendee. Registration includes access to the trade show, 50-plus AAPEXedu sessions, New Product and New Packaging Showcases, Mobility Garage, Technology Intersection, Let’s Tech presentations and the Service Professionals Program. In addition, AAPEX 2018 attendees will have the opportunity to network with 47,000 targeted buyers from around the world, including automotive service and repair professionals, auto parts retailers, auto parts warehouse distributors, engine builders and fleet buyers.

The fee for registering via fax or mail, instead of online, is $65 through Oct. 12. Beginning Saturday, Oct. 13, online and on-site registration will be $90, and $115 for fax or mail registrations.

Approximately 162,000 automotive aftermarket professionals from more than 135 countries are projected to be in Las Vegas during AAPEX 2018.