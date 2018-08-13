News
AAPEX 2018 Mobility Garage To Provide Underhood And Alternative Fuel Vehicle Training

When attendees step into the AAPEX 2018 Mobility Garage, the experience will be technology-driven and focused, complete with demos of digital scan tools, underhood training and the latest innovations in electric vehicles and alternative fuel vehicles, say the organizers.

Attendees also will be able to have one-on-one interactions with exhibitors in the Mobility Garage, as well as an augmented reality experience to test and install parts.

AVI, a provider of advanced automotive training since 1994, will lead the Shop Equipment and Technology training in Mobility Garage. The National Alternative Fuels Training Consortium (NAFTC) will lead the training in the Electric Car and Alternative Fuel/Energy section.

This year, Mobility Garage (formerly Mobility Park) will be located on Level 2, in the Venetian Titian and Bellini Ballrooms. Training will run throughout AAPEX and a complete schedule will be available on AAPEX Mobility Garage and the AAPEX Mobile App.

All Mobility Garage sessions are included in the AAPEX online registration fee, which is $40 (U.S.) through Friday, Oct. 12. To register, visit: aapexshow.com/attendee.

AAPEX represents the $740 billion global automotive aftermarket industry and will take place Tuesday, Oct. 30 through Thursday, Nov. 1, at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.

