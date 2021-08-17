What’s the Difference Between New and Remanufactured Water Pumps?

Unseen Damage

Water pump damage occurs over time as heat and contaminants destroy the internal parts of the pump. Some of this damage is quite obvious, but bearing wear or impeller deterioration may not be so visible. If these components are reused in remanufacturing, their performance can compromise the system, reduce its cooling capability and cause more damage to your engine. It is only a matter of time before the unit fails again.

More Costs Down the Road

Today’s hi-tech automobiles are very sophisticated. Most service is labor-intensive requiring specialized skills and tools. Although parts may be relatively inexpensive, labor costs can run into the hundreds of dollars. Often, remanufactured pumps are just a few dollars cheaper than the new pump. It is a job no one wants to do twice because of an inferior part, not to mention a shop or installer’s reputation.

Don’t Install Trouble

An automotive water pump is a precision instrument designed to work in a highly stressful environment. The smallest defect in a pump or its components can result in serious damage to an engine.

Components are often reused in the assembly of remanufactured water pumps compromising the overall pump quality. A rebuilt water pump may seem to pass a visual inspection, but hidden imperfections like bearing wear or impeller deterioration may not be so visible in reused components. This can directly result in repeated pump failures.

Typically, a remanufactured pump uses oversized bearings in an attempt to maintain enough press fit between the bearing and the housing, and the bearing and the hub. The press fits are rarely to OE specifications and are often the cause of catastrophic failure. During the remanufacturing process, mounting holes may become enlarged increasing the risk of leaks and housing failures. Housings on a remanufactured water pump have been sand blasted which causes pits in the housing and mounting surfaces. In some cases, remanufacturers will epoxy the housing to fill in the deformities created by deterioration from the cooling system.

The best-case scenario is to purchase quality-made new water pumps from a reputable manufacturer.

Carter® Water Pumps are always new. A portion of the Carter Water Pump lineup includes the technician-friendly Rapid Fit™ Premium Water Pumps — they are engineered to provide a time-saving installation with pre-adhered gasket and recessed holes with pre-installed bolts. Carter engineered Water Pumps are the the coverage leader with over 95% domestic and import VIO.