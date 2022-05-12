 Watch Now: Drilled & Slotted Rotors Livestream – UnderhoodService
Tech Tips

Watch Now: Drilled & Slotted Rotors Livestream

Take a look at this new livestream presented by Summit Racing, covering all things about drilled and slotted rotors!

on

In a one-hour Livestream sponsored by Summit Racing, Andrew Markel and the experts at Summit Racing covered the benefits of drilled and slotted rotors for the track and daily drivers.

The experts from Summit Racing and Tomorrow’s Technician answered the following questions:

  • How can a lighter brake rotor outperform a heavier rotor? 
  • How should a hole or slot be drilled or cut to prevent cracking?
  • Can the holes or slots increase or decrease braking performance? 
  • What are some of the best-looking slot and hole patterns? 
  • Can a drilled or slotted rotor be machined on a bench lathe?

O’Reilly 2021 School of the Year instructor Jack Stow and his classes at CTECH Auto joined in and asked questions too!

UnderhoodService