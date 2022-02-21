Read Your Copy of the February Digital Edition Now

The interactive and easy-to-use digital edition of ShopOwner’s February issue, featuring articles from Underhood Service, is available now.
In addition to management topics and opinion pieces, this issue includes articles on understanding why Mode $06 was developed and how it works; how to recognize the challenges EGR provides to diagnostic efforts; how to analyze what REALLY caused a turbo failure; understanding lifter deactivation issues in GM LS engines; and more.
Every issue of ShopOwner also includes technical content from ImportCar, Brake & Front End, TechShop and Tire Review, all ShopOwner channels.