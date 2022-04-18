Read Your Copy of the April Digital Edition Now

The interactive and easy-to-use digital edition of ShopOwner’s April issue, featuring articles from Underhood Service, is available now.
In addition to management topics and opinion pieces, this issue includes articles on understanding turbocharger diagnostics; valve lifter technology; how to cure spring HVAC smells; how really listening to your customer may be you most important diagnostic tool; and more.
Every issue of ShopOwner also includes technical content from ImportCar, Brake & Front End, TechShop and Tire Review, all ShopOwner channels.