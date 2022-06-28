Quality-Built Brake Pads and Rotors Powered by MPA

Backed by over fifty years of product innovation and engineering expertise, Motorcar Parts of America is proud to announce the addition of Quality-Built replacement brake pads and rotors to our extensive product portfolio. This full line of brake system components provides a wide range of application coverage and options for every type of driver and vehicle. MPA’s global sourcing network has collaborated with leading manufacturers to develop the most comprehensive brake program available in the automotive aftermarket. Quality-Built brake pads are available in four formulations, each engineered for maximum performance and durability in any driving situation. Quality-Built brake rotors feature OE design and metallurgy to restore safe, confident braking for any vehicle.

Quality-Built brake pads are available in four exclusive friction formulations each designed to optimize brake system performance for every vehicle and driving style.

QB Brake Pads by Quality-Built

QB Brake Pads deliver like-new stopping power with minimal dust and noise.

OE matched – application specific formulas

OE style slots and chamfers

Multi-layer shims

Post cured and scorched for easy bed-in

Passenger vehicles, SUV’s, light duty trucks

Over 1300 SKU’s for 99% light duty VIO coverage

Quality-Built Work Force Brake Pads

Hardworking vehicles need hardworking brake pads, and Quality-Built Work force brake pads deliver every time. Specially formulated friction compounds are designed for high-heat situations that push brake pads to the limits.

High strength steel backing plates

Multi-layer noise abatement shims

Long wearing friction formulas

OE design slots and chamfers

Low rotor and pad wear

Stainless steel hardware included where required

Post cured and scorched for easy bed-in

Perfect for high-heat, repeat stop situations

HD vehicles, towing, fleet vehicles, off-road applications

Over 500 SKU’s for complete coverage for fleet and towing applications

Quality-Built Premium Brake Pads

Quality-Built Premium Brake Pads provide optimized stopping power in all conditions. Application-specific pad formulas remove the guesswork from pad selection by providing friction compounds engineered to restore like-new stopping power for every vehicle.

OE matched – application specific formulas

Multi-layer noise abatement shims

OE design slots and chamfers

Stainless steel hardware included as required

Low dust, low noise formulas

Post cured and scorched for easy bed-in

Copper-free 2025 compliant formulations

Passenger vehicles, SUV’s, light duty trucks

Over 1500 SKU’s for 99% light duty VIO coverage

Quality-Built Black Series Brake Pads

Quality-Built Black Series Brake Pads are the ultimate in brake pad performance, delivering smooth, reliable stopping with zero noise and low dust. Black Series friction compounds are engineered for optimized brake system performance and improved stopping power.

OE matched – application specific formulas

Enhanced friction formulas improve performance & durability

Multi-layer noise abatement shims

Ultra-low dust, low noise formulas

OE style multi-layer shims for maximum sound dampening

Precision cut backing plates

OE design slots and chamfers

Upgraded OE style stainless steel hardware where required

Post cured and scorched for easy bed-in

Copper-free 2025 compliant formulations

Passenger vehicles, SUV’s, light duty trucks

Over 1500 SKU’s for 99% light duty VIO coverage

Quality-Built Premium Brake Rotors

Quality-Built Premium rotors feature OE style vane designs that promote efficient cooling and improved stopping power in all stopping situations. Q-Shield protective coatings offer extended protection from rust in the harshest conditions.

OE Style Symmetric Vane Designs

G11H18 Alloys

Mill balanced

Straddle Cut to eliminate DTV

Non-directional friction surfaces

Precision machined mounting surfaces

Installation-ready without cleaning

Q-Shield Protective Coatings

Q-Shield Rotor Coating

Q-Shield Brake Rotor coatings provide exceptional protection from corrosion and rust without harmful chemicals or plating processes. With complete rotor surface coverage, this environmentally friendly coating withstands exposure to high temperatures without letting go, providing maximum protection no matter what you throw at it.

Water-based, environmentally friendly coating with no heavy metals

Coats all internal and external surfaces for complete protection

Tested to 400 hours of salt spray exposure without rusting

Brake pads remove a minimal amount of coating from the rotor surface

Q-Shield coating does not interfere with initial braking performance

Installation-ready with no additional cleaning or preparation required

Reduced installation time and increased profitability

Excellent resistance to high-heat situations without cracking or chipping

This article was sponsored by Motorcar Parts of America. For more information, visit http://qbcalipers.motorcarparts.com/.