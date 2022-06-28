 Quality-Built Brake Pads and Rotors Powered by MPA – UnderhoodService
Quality-Built Brake Pads and Rotors Powered by MPA

Quality-Built Brake Pads and Rotors Powered by MPA

Backed by over fifty years of product innovation and engineering expertise, Motorcar Parts of America is proud to announce the addition of Quality-Built replacement brake pads and rotors to our extensive product portfolio. This full line of brake system components provides a wide range of application coverage and options for every type of driver and vehicle. MPA’s global sourcing network has collaborated with leading manufacturers to develop the most comprehensive brake program available in the automotive aftermarket. Quality-Built brake pads are available in four formulations, each engineered for maximum performance and durability in any driving situation. Quality-Built brake rotors feature OE design and metallurgy to restore safe, confident braking for any vehicle.

Quality-Built brake pads are available in four exclusive friction formulations each designed to optimize brake system performance for every vehicle and driving style.

QB Brake Pads by Quality-Built

QB Brake Pads deliver like-new stopping power with minimal dust and noise.

  • OE matched – application specific formulas
  • OE style slots and chamfers
  • Multi-layer shims
  • Post cured and scorched for easy bed-in
  • Passenger vehicles, SUV’s, light duty trucks
  • Over 1300 SKU’s for 99% light duty VIO coverage

Quality-Built Work Force Brake Pads

Hardworking vehicles need hardworking brake pads, and Quality-Built Work force brake pads deliver every time. Specially formulated friction compounds are designed for high-heat situations that push brake pads to the limits.

  • High strength steel backing plates
  • Multi-layer noise abatement shims
  • Long wearing friction formulas
  • OE design slots and chamfers
  • Low rotor and pad wear
  • Stainless steel hardware included where required
  • Post cured and scorched for easy bed-in
  • Perfect for high-heat, repeat stop situations
  • HD vehicles, towing, fleet vehicles, off-road applications
  • Over 500 SKU’s for complete coverage for fleet and towing applications

Quality-Built Premium Brake Pads

Quality-Built Premium Brake Pads provide optimized stopping power in all conditions. Application-specific pad formulas remove the guesswork from pad selection by providing friction compounds engineered to restore like-new stopping power for every vehicle.

  • OE matched – application specific formulas
  • Multi-layer noise abatement shims
  • OE design slots and chamfers
  • Stainless steel hardware included as required
  • Low dust, low noise formulas
  • Post cured and scorched for easy bed-in
  • Copper-free 2025 compliant formulations
  • Passenger vehicles, SUV’s, light duty trucks
  • Over 1500 SKU’s for 99% light duty VIO coverage

Quality-Built Black Series Brake Pads

Quality-Built Black Series Brake Pads are the ultimate in brake pad performance, delivering smooth, reliable stopping with zero noise and low dust. Black Series friction compounds are engineered for optimized brake system performance and improved stopping power.

  • OE matched – application specific formulas
  • Enhanced friction formulas improve performance & durability
  • Multi-layer noise abatement shims
  • Ultra-low dust, low noise formulas
  • OE style multi-layer shims for maximum sound dampening
  • Precision cut backing plates
  • OE design slots and chamfers
  • Upgraded OE style stainless steel hardware where required
  • Post cured and scorched for easy bed-in
  • Copper-free 2025 compliant formulations
  • Passenger vehicles, SUV’s, light duty trucks
  • Over 1500 SKU’s for 99% light duty VIO coverage

Quality-Built Premium Brake Rotors

Quality-Built Premium rotors feature OE style vane designs that promote efficient cooling and improved stopping power in all stopping situations. Q-Shield protective coatings offer extended protection from rust in the harshest conditions. 

  • OE Style Symmetric Vane Designs
  • G11H18 Alloys
  • Mill balanced
  • Straddle Cut to eliminate DTV
  • Non-directional friction surfaces
  • Precision machined mounting surfaces
  • Installation-ready without cleaning
  • Q-Shield Protective Coatings

Q-Shield Rotor Coating

Q-Shield Brake Rotor coatings provide exceptional protection from corrosion and rust without harmful chemicals or plating processes. With complete rotor surface coverage, this environmentally friendly coating withstands exposure to high temperatures without letting go, providing maximum protection no matter what you throw at it.

  • Water-based, environmentally friendly coating with no heavy metals
  • Coats all internal and external surfaces for complete protection
  • Tested to 400 hours of salt spray exposure without rusting
  • Brake pads remove a minimal amount of coating from the rotor surface
  • Q-Shield coating does not interfere with initial braking performance
  • Installation-ready with no additional cleaning or preparation required
  • Reduced installation time and increased profitability
  • Excellent resistance to high-heat situations without cracking or chipping

This article was sponsored by Motorcar Parts of America. For more information, visit http://qbcalipers.motorcarparts.com/.

UnderhoodService