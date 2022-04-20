Quality-Built Brake Calipers Powered by MPA

Backed by over 50 years of legendary attention to quality, Quality-Built calipers deliver optimal stopping performance and reliability in any driving situation. Quality-Built caliper units feature OE style zinc plated finishes, all new EPDM rubber boots, and seals, and 100% new phenolic pistons. Each caliper is installation-ready with new bleeder screws, banjo bolts, and application-specific pad hardware where required. 100% end-of-line pressure testing and complete quality inspection ensure easy installation and worry-free operation right out of the box.

99% Passenger Car and Light Duty Truck Coverage

Market intelligence, Product & Category Management Support

Technical Support and Product Training Programs

Roadside Assistance Program Included

The Smarter Choice

Quality-Built Brake Calipers restore OEM stopping performance and provide improved reliability and durability.



Complete

Installation-ready with everything in the box, including parking brake assemblies, pad abutment hardware, banjo bolts, and crush washers, where required.



Perfection

Direct OE replacement parts engineered and manufactured to meet or exceed factory specifications for performance and durability.



Experience

100% End-of-Line verification using proprietary, computer-controlled pressure testers ensures leak-free performance right out of the box.



Support

MPA’s ASE-certified Part Smart technicians are ready to help get your customers back on the road with answers for any product, installation, or diagnostic questions.



OE style finishes

All cast iron calipers are zinc plated to provide superior protection from corrosion and rust.



Hardware Included

Application-specific hardware kits prevent noise and vibration while extending brake system service life.



All new phenolic pistons

100% new phenolic pistons ensure safe, reliable operation in high-heat, repeat stop conditions.



Installation Ready

Where required, all caliper units come complete with all levers, parking brake hardware, and cable guides installed.



Brackets Included

Application specific brackets prevent caliper binding and take the guesswork out of caliper replacement.



All New Dust Boots and Seals

EPDM rubber components are more resistant to deterioration caused by extreme temperatures.



100% Tested

Pressure testing checks every seal, bleeder, and line connection for leak-free operation.



Peace of Mind

Quality-Built Brake Calipers add value for your customers with complimentary roadside assistance coverage included with every caliper unit.



Manufactured Again

Quality-Built brake calipers are proud to carry the Manufactured Again Certification mark which indicates adherence to global quality and sustainability standards during the remanufacturing process. For more information visit www.mera.org

For more Quality-Built caliper information and exclusive access to the latest, training, technical, and product content use your smartphone to scan the code and connect with Motorcar Parts of America.

