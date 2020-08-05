New Surprises Around Every Corner

In late 2019 we had a customer bring us a 2014 Jeep Wrangler 4WD, equipped with the 3.6L engine and the NAG1 transmission (722.6). The customer’s concern was that it would not shift. Like every vehicle that comes to us, I started off an evaluation which is a predetermined set of initial procedures that are performed on each vehicle we look at.

I brought the Jeep into the shop to do the visual inspection and to check fluids which all looked good. I then proceeded to check the battery, starting, and charging systems which we refer to as an ESA (Electrical System Analysis). The Midtronics ESP-1000 came back with no issues found. I then performed a road test to attempt to duplicate the problem. I connected the scan tool which is a Snap-On Zeus model to do a complete scan of all on-board modules, and I was able to retrieve several DTC’s as follows: P0430 (catalyst efficiency bank 2), and P0016 (camshaft/crankshaft timing misalignment). Both of these codes were stored in the ECM. In addition, other codes pulled were U140A (implausible right front wheel speed signal received), U140B (implausible left rear wheel speed signal received), and P0501 (vehicle speed sensor 1 performance). These three codes were stored in the TCM. There were also six codes stored in the ABS module: C1015 (RF wheel speed sensor circuit), C1020 (LR wheel speed sensor circuit), C121A (steering angle sensor not initialized), C1027 (LR wheel speed sensor erratic), C123C (dynamic sensor mounting/installation performance), and C2205 (steering angle sensor internal). I knew that a vehicle speed sensor code could cause a no shift condition, and I have also seen an engine-related DTC such as the cam/crank code cause similar concerns, but then I was thinking that this transmission only has the two speed sensors inside the transmission, on the conductor plate! I decided to clear the codes from all the modules. I then set up the scan tool with all of the appropriate data PIDS I felt were necessary to aid in diagnosing this Jeep and went for a drive to see how everything works.

The vehicle was cold when I started, and at first it worked fine and shifted great for the first eight or so miles. As I continued to drive I came up to a railroad crossing, and it was after I went over it (a very bumpy crossing), the transmission suddenly went into fail-safe mode. I pulled over to the side of the road so I could review my data from the scan tool. The only PID from my data list I selected that showed anything wrong was one labeled “output RPM”; it had gone to zero. Given that this transmission doesn’t have an output speed sensor, I was a bit confused at first as to where this output signal was coming from. I decided to head back to the shop to begin diagnosis. When I drove back to the shop, I suddenly had up-shifts again. I never cycled the key or did anything to get it out of fail-safe, so was it ever in fail-safe at all? I looked at the output RPM PID and it was reading just fine. I was paying close attention to the scan tool so I could capture a reading the moment it acted up. After driving down the road for another ten minutes with no issue, I went back to the railroad crossing that seemed to have caused it to go into fail-safe the first time. Sure enough, after crossing the rough tracks again the transmission stopped shifting and lost the output rpm signal. I did recheck for DTCs in all the modules again and the same codes were set in the modules except for the ECM.

