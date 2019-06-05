Hy-per Cool Super Coolant Keeps Cars Running Cooler

When the weather warms up, car enthusiasts bring out their coolest rides. Whether it’s their souped-up street machines, race cars or off-road vehicles, summer is the time to show what they can do.

But when the engines in these high-performance vehicles are pushed to their limits, high heat and mechanical stress can become concerns. In extreme cases, driving a vehicle with an overheated engine even a short distance can destroy the cylinder head, engine block or internal parts.

Many things can contribute to an overheated engine, including using the air conditioning at full blast, stop-and-go driving on a scorching hot day, low coolant levels, a defective thermostat or a failed head gasket.

One effective way to protect high-performance engines from overheating, damage and failure is to use an engine coolant system additive that reduces engine cylinder head temperatures while also maintaining maximum horsepower.

The additive accomplishes this by reducing the surface tension of coolant, allowing it to more deeply penetrate metal surfaces at critical heat transfer areas inside the engine and radiator. This results in more heat being transferred away from cylinder heads and a reduction in engine operating temperatures. When vehicles run cooler, they perform better.

Some coolant system additives also provide faster engine warm-up during cold weather, and protect against rust, corrosion, and electrolysis. That’s particularly important in straight water applications where there is no corrosion protection from the corrosion inhibitors in antifreeze.

When choosing which cooling system additive to recommend to a customer, look for one that also:

Increases horsepower by allowing for safe advancement of ignition timing

Doesn’t contain anti-freeze and is safe for use in motor sports and racing

Is compatible with virtually every type and color of antifreeze

Not all coolant additives are created equal. Knowing what to recommend will allow you to help your customers keep their cool cars … cool.

