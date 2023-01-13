 AMN Drivetime: Dave Caracci

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
AMN Drivetime Video

AMN Drivetime: Dave Caracci

Dave Caracci is a guy who can wield a wrench as deftly as he can a sales pitch.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

In this latest episode of AMN Drivetime, Babcox CEO Bill Babcox sits down with Dave Caracci, longtime aftermarket veteran who currently serves as executive director of the Automotive Sales Council. While he racked up a stellar career as an aftermarket sales professional, Caracci has many skills he has cultivated over his long and successful career. Dave is a guy who can wield a wrench as deftly as he can a sales pitch.

Related Articles

From a young age, Caracci had his eyes on the end goal. He said he decided in the seventh grade that he was going to become a sports car racer. And so he did.

Caracci began is journey in the industry studying to be a diesel mechanic at a trade school. From there, he began building race engines and became fully immersed in the racing world. Eventually, his career in racing led to a job in sales and the rest is a very colorful and exciting history that you don’t want to miss.

During the podcast, Bill and Dave talk about: 

02:49 The transition from racing to sales

05:42 Getting a “Business Degree” at the School of Life

13:48: The secret sauce to success in the aftermarket

22:31 Why Dave says this is the money business, NOT the auto parts business

24:30 Dave’s devotion to volunteering in the aftermarket

28:48 Tales from the road – both racing and business

40:44 Dave’s other passion – sailing 

43:45 The ever-popular Lightning Round

AMN Drivetime is sponsored by Litens.

You May Also Like

AMN Drivetime Video

Tendeco’s John Lussier Sits Down with AMN Drivetime (VIDEO)

Bill Babcox and John Lussier discuss supply chain challenges, the value of OE heritage, international business and more.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

In this latest episode of AMN Drivetime, Babcox Media CEO Bill Babcox sits down with John Lussier, president of Tendeco Sales Inc., under which the Litens brand resides. In the interview, the two executives talk about a variety of important industry issues – from supply chain challenges to sourcing, R&D, OE heritage, international business and more.

Read Full Article

More AMN Drivetime Video Posts
AMN Drivetime: Transtar’s Neil Sethi

On the journey from medicine to an MBA, some key themes prevail for Sethi – the desire to serve and a passion to innovate.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
AMN Drivetime Chats With NTN’s Charles Harris (VIDEO)

With more than 30 years in the automotive aftermarket, Harris has a lot of inspiration to share.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
AMN Drivetime: NGK’s Brian Norko (VIDEO)

Norko credits an important mentor in his career for helping him learn the key to being a successful sales professional.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
AASA President Paul McCarthy On ‘AMN Drivetime’

A well-known figure on the aftermarket stage, we get to know a little more about Paul’s career path.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

MEMA Leaders Chat About The Future

MEMA leaders sat down with Bill Babcox to share a few updates on the realignment of the association announced in November.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Tendeco’s John Lussier Sits Down with AMN Drivetime (Podcast)

Bill Babcox and John Lussier discuss supply chain challenges, the value of OE heritage, international business and more.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Transtar’s Neil Sethi, from Healthcare to Hard Parts (Podcast)

Throughout his career journey from medicine to an MBA, some key themes prevail for Sethi – the desire to serve and a passion to innovate.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
AMN Drivetime: NTN’s Charles Harris (PODCAST)

After more than 30 years in the automotive aftermarket, Harris has a lot of inspiration to share.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers