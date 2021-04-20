Connect with us

Turn to Delphi Technologies for Control Arms

 

We’ve got you covered.
With full line sales coverage, we have the SKUs you need, including popular applications like the Chevrolet Silverado, Ford F-150, Dodge Ram 2500, Honda Civic, Toyota Camry and more.

Intelligence in engineering.
We start with the OE design and conduct extensive dimensional and material analysis to develop our part that will perform reliably on any vehicle. We’re passionate about our stringent technical standards—it’s in our DNA.

  • Forged to be flawless with 100% crack detection and ultrasonic flaw detection to ensure all materials meet OE specs.
  • Our best-in-class pressing method controls and measures the load of each joint for full seating and proper breakaway torque.
  • Precision welding ensures consistent manufacturing.
  • Sealed, high-grade chloroprene rubber boot, improves boot durability with a superior material for higher resistance and performance.
  • Tough bushings provide high load resistance and noise insulation.
  • High specification grease allows for longer intervals between maintenance.

Tested at every turn.
Our control arms will face a tough life. We make sure they’re ready to take it.

  • We apply loads and displacement simultaneously on three axes, replicating the forces experienced on the road to observe durability and fatigue life.
  • We test all parts of the control arm assembly together, unlike some competitors, so we can more closely mimic real world scenarios.

Ask for steering products from Delphi Technologies.
Delphi Technologies is a brand of BorgWarner Inc.

This article was sponsored by Delphi Technologies. For more information, please visit https://www.delphiautoparts.com/usa/en-US/product/control-arms.

