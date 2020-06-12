Connect with us

Diagnostics

Lane Departure Warning Intermittently Does Not Alert

Some customers may comment that the lane departure warning intermittently does not alert in some cases while driving.
Advertisement
 

on

Models: Buick Encore (2013-2016) Equipped with Lane Departure Warning (RPO UFL)

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Condition: Some customers may comment that the lane departure warning intermittently does not alert in some cases while driving.

Cause: This may be due to the Lane Departure Warning (LDW) alert is intentionally inhibited to avoid unnecessary alerts due to intentional lane changes or in case of curve cutting.

Correction:The steering angle rate is used to suppress lane departure warning alerts. If the steering wheel is at a constant position, while the vehicle travels into the next lane, the departure warning alarm and light will alert and turn orange, respectively.

If the steering wheel is not at a constant position as the vehicle drifts across the lane (i.e., turning into the lane), the lane departure alarm and light will not alert and the light will remain green. If the steering wheel is moved even slightly such that the vehicle turns into the lane, the alert will not occur.

Please communicate to the customer that this condition is a normal operating characteristic of their vehicle. It will not impact the designed performance or reliability of the vehicle. Please share this information with the customer, including a copy of this message.

Advertisement

Courtesy of Mitchell1

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Driveability Diagnostics And Direct Injection

VW DSG 02E Transmission: A Diagnostic Pre-Checklist

Diagnosing Secondary Ignition Problems

Tips For Investing In A New Tire Changer

Advertisement

on

Lane Departure Warning Intermittently Does Not Alert

on

Chassis Control Modules After Reconnecting Battery

on

ABS Fault Code 02757 Diagnosis Tip

on

Most Common Causes of Intermittent Misfire Codes
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Senate Holds Hearings On COVID-19 Economic Stimulus Plans

Oil: Active Management Of Oil Pressure

Diagnostics: Lane Departure Warning Intermittently Does Not Alert

News: Federated ‘T-Shirt Tuesdays’ Return

News: Advance Auto Parts To Sponsor NASCAR Weekly Series

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?
Connect