Hyundai, KIA Develop GPS, Camera Connected Shift System

Hyundai and Kia say they’ve developed the world’s first predictive information and communication technology (ICT) connected shift system, enabling the vehicle to automatically shift to the optimal gear after identifying road and traffic conditions ahead.

It uses intelligent software in the transmission control unit (TCU) that collects and interprets real-time input from underlying technologies, including 3D navigation with a precise map of the road as well as cameras and radar for smart cruise control.

The new system for future Hyundai and Kia vehicles can be used in autonomous vehicles, providing improved performance in response to real-time road and traffic conditions.

The TCU predicts the optimal shift scenario for real-time driving situations through an artificial intelligence algorithm and shifts the gears accordingly.

For example, when a relatively long slowdown is expected and radar detects no speed irregularities with the car ahead, the transmission clutch temporarily switches to neutral mode to improve fuel efficiency.

When Hyundai and Kia tested a vehicle with an ICT connected shift system on a heavily curved road, the frequency of shifts in cornering was reduced by about 43% compared to vehicles without the system. It also reduced the frequency of brake operation by about 11%, minimizing driving fatigue and brake wear.