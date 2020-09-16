Finding the Right Oil Filter Based on the Driver

There is an array of different vehicles with different purposes on the road, and that is why FRAM® offers a variety of oil filters that accommodate various vehicles and their drivers. The most common types of drivers have a variety of needs, and we identified requirements for three of these groups: the everyday commuter, the heavy-duty driver, and the highway driver. We know that providing drivers with quality parts and service is what you do best, and we can help with oil filter recommendations for each type of driver.

Everyday Commuter

When it comes to these working folks, they generally use their vehicles for driving to and from the office every day. A large portion of the driving population falls into this category, and due to their consistent routine, they rely on regular maintenance intervals and a dependable, but not overblown filter. For the everyday commuter we would recommend our FRAM Extra Guard® oil filter. This filter provides everyday drivers with the perfect balance of dirt-trapping efficiency and dirt-holding capacity.

Heavy-Duty Driver

These drivers operate trucks for towing or long-distance hauling. Their habits include traveling from point A to point B with a heavy load while putting a lot of stress on their brakes through stop-and-go operation. For these drivers, we would recommend our Tough Guard oil filter that is engineered to provide advanced protection for drivers that push their vehicles to the limit in harsh weather conditions, hauling and towing, or in stop-and-go traffic.

Highway Driver

The highway driver is just that, someone that spends a majority of driving time on the highway. Highway drivers usually live in suburban and rural areas and have to drive more frequently, and for longer periods, in their day-to-day lives. For these specific drivers, we would recommend our FRAM Ultra Synthetic® oil filter for optimum performance & maximum protection. Designed to accommodate old and new engines, the FRAM Ultra Synthetic® oil filter has the ultimate dual-layer synthetic media that provides up to 20,000 miles of engine protection.

FRAM® has been determined to develop high quality oil filters for years and has run tests to find the combination of materials and components that will keep cars running cleaner for longer. FRAM’s line of products includes FRAM Extra Guard®, FRAM Tough Guard®, and FRAM Ultra Synthetic®. Extra Guard® filters employ a proprietary fiber- and resin-blended media to provide dirt-trapping efficiency and dirt-holding capacity while offering 10,000 miles of protection. Tough Guard® offers a synthetic fiber and cellulose blend to trap dirt without affecting oil flow for 15,000 miles. Ultra Synthetic® filters utilize an ultimate dual-layer synthetic media that provides up to 20,000 miles of engine protection. Explore the benefits of all of the FRAM® oil filters at fram.com.