Communication Is Essential During Coronavirus Crisis

A famous line from a popular movie, but very relevant in today’s uncertain business environment. The MOST important thing you need to do as a shop owner is communicate DAILY with your employees, and intentionally with your customers.

Let them know what you’re hearing from others that might affect them, and what you’re doing or planning to do if things get even more sideways in the world.

I’ve NEVER heard of an employee quitting because their boss shared too much information with them. On the contrary, I’ve heard of many employees that have gotten restless and quit because their boss didn’t bother to let them know what was going on, and that there was a plan in place to ensure the survival of the business and their employment.

Now that automotive repair shops have been deemed an “essential service” by the federal government, you are one of the blessed few small businesses that will be allowed to remain open while hundreds of other businesses in your market are required to close. Do your employees know that? Do your customers know that?

My suggestion to you is to make every and all efforts (voice, e-mail, text, phone) to communicate directly to your customers that you are OPEN FOR BUSINESS and ready to serve them, and to facilitate a safe, socially distanced drop-off and pick-up of their vehicle.