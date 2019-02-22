Diagnostic/Acura Tire Fill
ago

Acura Tech Tip: Tire Fill Assist Activation

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Models:
2014-current Acura vehicles

The Acura Tire Fill Assist system on some Acura model is designed to help drivers set the correct tire pressure by flashing lights and horn. But, it can activate when you are servicing the vehicle.

1. Start the vehicle and stop near the lift or bay where you are inflating the tire. Shift into Park (P) and turn off the vehicle.

2. Restart the vehicle. The tire fill assist system is activated for five minutes.

3. Fill the tire. The system beeps and the hazard lights flash once every 4 seconds as tire pressure changes while below the correct pressure.

4. When the correct pressure is reached: The system beeps and the hazard lights flash continuously for 5 seconds. Stop filling the tire.

If you overinflate: The system beeps and the hazard lights flash twice every 3 seconds.

Courtesy of Mitchell 1.

Show Full Article