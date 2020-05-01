We Have The Cure!

Worldwide, more than 900,000 people (active and recovered) have contracted the COVID-19 or Coronavirus since its beginning in December 2019 until March 31st 2020, and more than 40,000 people have died from the virus in the past three months.

During this same period, another plague has killed an estimated 300,000 people and injured more than 3-million worldwide. In the U.S., this syndrome will kill an estimated 10,000 people in the first three months of 2020. What is this killer? Road accidents involving cars, trucks and buses.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 1.25 million people die in road accidents every year, and another 20 to 50 million are injured worldwide. Compared to COVID-19 infection rates, you have a 60 times greater chance of dying today in a car crash.

Doctors and scientists are currently working on a cure for Coronavirus. Some estimates say it will take them up to six months. Demand for prevention in the form of hand sanitizer and anti-bacterial wipes has already outstripped production. All of this worry is over a virus that doctors feel most people have a minimal chance of catching and will likely recover from.

To stop the continuing epidemic of road deaths, affordable cures are readily available. Some of the treatments include better road designs and driver training. But, other remedies involve the vehicles themselves.

In a 2019 survey, research firm IMR Inc. estimated there is $24.9-billion (USD) in delayed maintenance and repair in the US. They estimated more than 5-million brake jobs had been neglected in the previous 12-months. When brakes are neglected, stopping distances increase and the potential for a fatal accident grows. If just .001% of vehicles with neglected brakes were involved in fatal accidents, it would cause 5,000 deaths in just the U.S. alone.