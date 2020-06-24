Toyota Tech Tip: Odors In The A/C System

Click Here to Read More

Condition: Some 2004-’15 model year Toyota vehicles may exhibit odors naturally occurring from the HVAC system and/or related environmental factors. Although there is no way to eliminate these odors, follow the general procedure below to minimize the odors.

General Procedure: When diagnosing HVAC odors, it is important to remember the following possible causes:

• During use, various odors from inside and outside the vehicle may enter into and accumulate in the air conditioning system. These odors may then be emitted from the vents.

• Odors coming from the outside air and interior can accumulate on the evaporator. As the evaporator core changes temperature some of these odors may be released, resulting in an unpleasant smell from the HVAC vents.

• Interior odors from sources such as air fresheners, animals, dirt or trash can also accumulate within the HVAC system and contribute to unpleasant odors.

Odors emitted from the A/C system are a normal characteristic of automotive A/C systems. It is normal to experience odor upon the initial startup due to the moist/humid air that is trapped in the HVAC system after the vehicle has been parked.