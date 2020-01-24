Connect with us

Opinion

New Garage Gives Underhood Service a Technological Edge in 2020

The new Underhood Service Garage will feature the latest automotive technology to ensure that our editorial is aligned with industry expectations.
Advertisement
 

on

The past few months have been a whirlwind of construction at the offices of Underhood Service. In just three months, we turned a relatively underused area of our warehouse into a state-of-the-art shop and training center.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Underhood Service Garage has three functions. First, the garage will be utilized to generate content for Underhood Service’s magazine and website. Second, it will serve as a training center. Third, this is a facility to demonstrate the latest tools, equipment and techniques.  

The Underhood Service Garage allows us to perform hands-on diagnostic and repair procedures so we’re sure the information we provide is accurate.

The first bay is equipped with a two-post lift. The bay has a tire changer and balancer. Next to it, we are installing a drive-on lift and alignment system. This bay will also serve as an ADAS calibration area for cameras and sensors. 

The garage has four large monitors for training and for displaying scope and scan tool information. Other sections of the garage include an area to look-up service information, a hand washing station and a locker room. The shop is also equipped with the latest hand and diagnostic tools.

In 2020, the new Underhood Service Garage will play a bigger role in our magazine and website.

In 2020, the new Underhood Service Garage will play a bigger role in our magazine and website. Also, the garage will be hosting live training events you can attend in-person or online. 

I look forward to sharing more with you under the hood soon!

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

New Garage Gives Underhood Service a Technological Edge in 2020

on

Future Automotive Fantasy Pales Next to Today's Technology

on

Why Reading The Manual Is Essential

on

Your Car, Your Data: Your Livelihood, Your Tools
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Engine: Whatever Happened To The Original Hemi Head?

Video: VIDEO: The Dirty Truth About Clogged Cabin Air Filters

Opinion: New Garage Gives Underhood Service a Technological Edge in 2020

Opinion: Future Automotive Fantasy Pales Next to Today’s Technology

Diagnostics: Tech Tip: TPMS Relearn Procedures

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Talking Shop: Becoming a Better Service Advisor

Universal Coolants: The Ultimate Answer?

Is There Enough Pressure? Fuel Injection Diagnosis & Service

Are You Ready for GF-5 Oils?
Connect