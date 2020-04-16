Cabin Air Filter Replacement Tips

I grew up with VWs, and most of my cars smelled like a mixture of old gas and dirty sweat socks. Even if I left the windows down, the interior still stunk. And there was always a certain amount of dust floating around. As it turns out, not all of that funk was my fault.

Fast forward a couple of decades, and most cars and light trucks built since the new millennium have a cabin air filter to keep foul odors out, as well as to reduce microscopic dust particles outside from getting inside the car.

The cabin air filter is generally considered an integral, but often overlooked part of the heating and air conditioning system. The filter removes contaminants and debris from the outside and prevents them from entering the cabin, ensuring the interior air is clean and free of allergens, dust and other debris (some filters are specifically designed to remove allergens). A dirty cabin air filter can clog and limit airflow, and cause odors and lead to A/C inefficiency. Most manufacturers recommend replacing cabin filters at least once a year, but check the owner’s manual or look it up with your technical service provider.

Most cabin air filters are located behind the glove box or under the dashboard, but some are under the hood by the windshield. On our 2002 VW GTI, access to the filter was on the right side of the plenum chamber cover (see photo below).

From the right side of plenum chamber cover, pull rubber seal off and upward. Remove four screws and take out the plenum chamber cover. Press filter housing clips in and take out filter element with frame. Guide left and right frame edge into the first lamination of the new filter element. Courtesy of VOLKSWAGEN OF AMERICA, INC.

Cabin air filters are sometimes referred to as compartment air filters or micro-dust and pollen filters, but they all perform the same job. Vehicle owners rarely change the cabin air filter, so it may be a good add-on sale if you’re performing an oil and filter change.

Regular replacement of the cabin air filters may be more critical for customers who suffer from allergies and may require more frequent changes in these cases. A standard cabin air filter will retain airborne particles, but installing an activated carbon filter turns unpleasant or hazardous gases into breathable air and prevents these substances from entering the car.