Sponsored Content

Trusted for R&D and factory fill for decades

ENEOS

on

Sponsored by ENEOS

ENEOS is the largest oil company in Japan, as the “original JDM oil” they’ve been working in partnership with Asian automakers for decades. As part of this partnership, ENEOS has in-house testing facilities where they follow strategies developed with each OEM partner to meet their vehicle and performance specifications, particularly for the tighter tolerances of Asian engines that are now being seen more in European and domestic vehicles.

Asian automakers are especially particular about their standards of quality and performance, and ENEOS’ ability to meet those standards has ensured their long-term relationship with these original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Those standards often evolve in Japan and are adopted by other agencies such as the American Petroleum Institute (API) and International Lubricants Standardization and Approval Committee (ILSAC), in some cases with data from ENEOS engineers.

Current ENEOS Innovation

Concurrent with this development are pushes for new technologies that will improve fuel economy and performance, such as 0W-16 oil, which is now in production in the US, and 0W-8 oil, currently in development and use in Japan. ENEOS is currently working on a line of EV fluids to meet the needs of the growing electric vehicle market. As part of their OEM partnerships, they work directly with all the major Asian manufacturers to develop new products and push the boundaries of technology to meet automaker’s evolving platforms and vision.

Another example of this innovation is Woven City, a futuristic hydrogen-powered prototype city designed to house employees of Toyota’s cutting-edge projects, including its autonomous e-Palette shuttles and robots. ENEOS helped develop the hydrogen fuel cell system that powers its fully connected ecosystem and is anticipated to help Japan achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

ENEOS Obsession

ENEOS provides R&D and factory fill for Asian automakers in factories around the world. This access provides ENEOS with unreleased vehicle specifications, allowing their organization to develop lubrication formulations that specifically meet (or exceed) vehicle needs. Because of these partnerships, their products are designed to anticipate future requirements beyond current domestic vehicle standards.

ENEOS likes to say their obsession with quality and innovation is more than just a statement—it’s why they’ve been trusted by OEMs for almost half a century.

This Article is Sponsored by ENEOS

