Learning Curve: Need For Training Doesn’t Take Vacation



Do you feel like your shop is doing better today than it did yesterday? If not, you should take a look at your continuous training program, so that tomorrow is brighter than today.

Every day in the shop, regardless of one’s job or position, is an opportunity to learn and help improve the shop’s operations. Improvement leads to better staff morale, better customer relations, and better shop profitability. But, improvement requires training that can help augment shop practices and keep you up-to-date on new tools, techniques and methods for your shop. And, with the rise in hybrid and electric vehicles, training is necessary for keeping pace with industry changes and advancements. The automotive industry sees changes at a dizzying pace. New technology brings both exciting and challenging opportunities to veteran technicians, service writers and parts counter personnel. “A successful shop can’t simply be training for today – you must be training for tomorrow, too.“ “A successful shop can’t simply be training for today – you must be training for tomorrow, too.“ Fortunately, the same advancements in technology that you’re trying to keep up with also allow training to be easier and more accessible than ever before. Virtual training classes help your shop to improve and grow without ever having to travel, which is especially important in today’s socially distanced society. And, you may find training companies offer opportunities to attend free training during these financially uncertain times.

Your training needs may include making sure your team is up-to-speed on the latest technologies and tools such as DVIs, Text to Pay, and even online or mobile appointment setting that are intended to strengthen and grow the business. It’s vital to be looking to the future when seeking industry education. A successful shop can’t simply be training for today – you must be training for tomorrow, too. At the same time, newer, less-experienced employees are faced with the daunting task of learning the basics, often on the job in an environment where seasoned mentors seem to be less accessible than ever before. Many shops struggle with getting access to the data required, and then with learning how to use it. Where can you turn for the latest, most comprehensive training resources? The answer may be closer than you think. Many of your business partners – from local chambers of commerce to parts suppliers to management consultants – have created educational resources that you may not even realize exist. Even your shop software provider offers many training options.

