Connect with us

Flow

Factory Air Freshener

The system uses air quality sensors outside and inside the vehicle.

Advertisement
 

on

In 2018 Audi introduced for the A8 a package that not only improves air quality, but also releases a fragrance. The air quality package uses two ionizers to sanitize the air molecules electrically with negative ions. These anions also attract dust particles so that they form mini clusters that fall to the floor, preventing their inhalation. A cabin air filter captures the majority of the gases and particulates.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The main trick of the system is that it releases a small amount of fragrance. The instrument panel conceals two vials of highly concentrated oil evoking sea breeze or mountain air. Drivers can adjust the fragrance intensity in four levels in the infotainment menu screen. 

The system uses air quality sensors outside and inside the vehicle. Filter efficiency is displayed on the on-board monitor – an important service, especially for customers in urban areas.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Factory Air Freshener

on

LTF And STF Fuel Trim Feedback Loops

on

GF-6 Oil Specs Are Here

on

Fuel Pressure And Volume
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Flow: Factory Air Freshener

News: AWE Fire Truck ‘Revoff’ Supports First Responders

News: CTEK Offers Drivers Advice On Car Battery Care

News: Free ZF [pro]Tech Membership For Month Of April

News: Auto Care Association Urges More Relief For Businesses

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Oil

GF-6 Oil Specs Are Here

Flow

LTF And STF Fuel Trim Feedback Loops

Fuel

Fuel Pressure And Volume

Fuel

Tech Tip: Fuel Delivery System ElectroStatic Charge Problems
Connect