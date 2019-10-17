Does Your Shop Speak the Universal Language of Cars?

As the demand for new automotive technicians continues to be an industry talking point, the ability to reach them – even if English isn’t their native tongue – is proving to be an asset for schools. Recognizing that these resources are available can prove even more beneficial to shops.

In North Kansas City, Missouri, one school system is finding that the universal language of cars helps it transcend certain communication challenges between students and teachers. When North Kansas City Schools opened its Auto Tech program nearly 30 years ago, its mission was to help students learn job-ready skills during their high school years. Over the ensuing years, that goal has been achieved by hundreds of students who have found jobs at metro auto repair shops as successful certified mechanics. Two current high school seniors are expanding the school’s potential reach.

Dante Picon-Vargas, from Mexico, and Aldin Mehinovic, from Bosnia and Herzegovina, the nation formerly known as Yugoslavia, are students in the school’s program. As their parents and families complete the process of becoming U.S. citizens, the seniors are rapidly progressing to being skilled employees in local businesses – perhaps even their own.

Jack Stow, instructor for North Kansas City’s Auto Tech program, says these two students in particular have such a passion for excellence that it can’t help but rub off on his other students.

“There’s a need in this industry, bar none,” Stow says. “Mehinovich and Vargas have such a desire to learn and I’m not that interesting of a guy – but they hang on to every word. Those guys do it and it bleeds over into everybody else. They don’t even realize they’re doing it.”

Stow and his fellow instructors believe this effort will prove equally valuable to a shop looking for an eager employee who can help bridge the communication gap with potential customers who may not speak English as a primary language.

“The American Dream is to be able to raise a family and have a nice life and to be able to actually afford something. My country is lovely, but we don’t have the best economic situation right now,” 16-year-old Mehinovich said. “I hope it gets better there.”

Auto Tech instructors are quick to praise Vargas for his dedication and commitment to passing his exams while learning to speak English. He continues to work tirelessly at mastering the language.

“I want to work in a workshop and maybe own my own shop,” Vargas said. “To be honest, I didn’t know anything about cars, but this class has taught me a lot to prepare for this.”

The future of the industry is solidly in hands of instructors like Jack Stow and students like Dante Vargas and Aldin Mehinovic. Forward thinking shops who explore the opportunities in their own local programs will be the first to communicate in this universal language once the next generation of committed graduates enter the workforce.

