 Coffee, Cars and Casual Conversations

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Opinion

Coffee, Cars and Casual Conversations

We are looking for professionals to share their knowledge and passion with the industry.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

A few weeks ago, we conducted a very interesting experiment at our Akron, OH corporate headquarters. Normally closed off by razor wire, electronic alarms and roving packs of junkyard dogs (well…), we decided to open the doors of the Babcox Media headquarters to the general public.

Related Articles

Well, not quite the GENERAL public – because for all the change our business has gone through over the past 103 years, we are still focused on professionals serving the automotive industry.

We invited vendors, suppliers, manufacturers and shop owners to visit with us, have a cup of coffee and have in depth conversations about the challenges we’re all facing these days. We’re proud of the facilities we have developed and the resources we can bring to bear to tell the stories that can educate and inspire everyone to be that much more successful.

Many of my conversations were eye-opening. And, frankly, they couldn’t have come at a better time. 

One of the most dramatic changes in the way we do business can be seen in our planning process. Back in the old days, usually around August or September, a bunch of us editorial types would get together in a closed room and hash out an “editorial calendar” for the next year. Each would bring our topic recommendations and, after a process that was neither family friendly nor civil, we would emerge with the tablets upon with the upcoming list of articles and opinion columns would be carved.

It was a satisfying feeling, because we reckoned that we had successfully solved the mystery of what this industry’s participants needed to know to be successful in all aspects of their business operations. In actualilty, these stone tablets were really a living, breathing document, and we gradually began to adapt our direction each year more on what you told us than on what we told you. 

While our passion may resonate with the driving public, our production is still geared to everyone who keeps the public driving.

That is part of what made our recent open house so valuable – as much as we were telling our story, we were listening to yours. Several topics that came up in casual conversation have already been turned into videos, podcasts, feature articles and even an editorial column or two.

I want to encourage you to continue that dialogue. ShopOwner is looking for technicians, shop owners or trainers with a passion to share knowledge, expertise or experiences with other professionals in the industry. Using our powerful combination of media platforms, you have an opportunity to contribute to the conversation – to share that something new.

If you have a story you’d like to contribute under your name, you can visit our website (ShopOwnerMag.com) and click on “Content Submission”  to quickly complete our registration and submission form. If you have a story you think would be better from another voice, reach out to me, Andrew Markel or another editor so we can calk about it. 

Or, ignore my total exaggeration from the first paragraph and give me a call the next time you’re in Akron. We’ll be sure to call off the dogs in order to meet with you and talk topics. 

You May Also Like

Opinion

Where Were You 22 Years Ago?

A lot can change in 22 years.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel

We always talk about the average age of a vehicle crossing the 12-year mark. But, I think the more interesting number is the average age of a vehicle that is scrapped. This is a difficult number to obtain due to title laws in the different states, but it has been estimated by some at 22 years. This number also includes vehicles that were lost to crashes.

Read Full Article

More Opinion Posts
Being More Motivated

Set and reach your goals together.

By Doug Kaufman
Building The Perfect Future By Mentoring

Share your stories of how you have helped others reach their goals.

By Doug Kaufman
Parts and Artificial Intelligence

In the past 25 years, things have changed with the Internet.

By Andrew Markel
Are You Ready to Rock in 2023?

Vehicle Care RockStars is a brand dedicated to celebrating the vehicle care industry and the array of channels it serves.

By Amy Antenora

Other Posts

Fashion Week: Dressing For Success In The Shop

Here’s a look into the many options available in today’s workwear specifically designed for automotive technicians.

By Eric Garbe
Future Techs Aren’t the Only Ones in Short Supply

Who’s going to teach the next generation of technicians?

By Doug Kaufman
Electrifying The Next Generation of Techs

The future is bright and exciting for vehicle repair.

By Doug Kaufman
Why Are Cars So Expensive to Fix?

A combination of everything people require makes vehicle repairs so expensive.

By Andrew Markel