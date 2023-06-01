 AAPEX Announces Joe’s Garage Training Schedule

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
News

AAPEX Announces Joe’s Garage Training Schedule

Joe's Garage is an entire floor of The Venetian Expo dedicated to meeting the needs of today's service and repair professionals.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

AAPEX has announced the schedule of technical and business-management training to keep shop owners, service advisors and technicians ahead of the curve and prepared for the future. 

Related Articles

Many of the industry’s top trainers have been selected to lead the training that will take place in Joe’s Garage, an entire floor of The Venetian Expo dedicated to meeting the needs of today’s service and repair professionals. AAPEX will take place Tuesday, Oct. 31, through Thursday, Nov. 2, in Las Vegas. 

Technical training topics include advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) calibration; battery electric vehicle (BEV) and hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) services; electronification of the chassis; EVAP diagnostics; J2534 module programming; deciphering gas turbo driveability; and communication breakdown: communication issues, U codes and network diagnostics.

Business-management topics include AI language ChatGPT; dealing with overwhelm; executing successful acquisitions; superior service advising; understanding Gen Z; and attracting, hiring and retaining employees. 

Trainers will include Mike Reynolds, Mobile Automotive Service Solutions; Eric Ziegler, EZ Diagnostic Solutions Inc.; Greg Bunch, Transformers Institute; Jeremy O’Neal, Advisorfix; Richard Falco Jr., Diag on Demand, Trained by Techs and CTI; Rick White, 180BIZ; and Bill Haas and Sara Fraser, Haas Performance Consulting. 

For the complete training schedule and speaker lineup, visit Joe’s Garage Training

The Joe’s Garage training was selected by a panel of shop owners who reviewed more than 150 submissions and identified beginner, intermediate and advanced-level training that would best equip service professionals with the skills to meet the challenges and opportunities of today and tomorrow. The business-management sessions are accredited toward the Automotive Aftermarket Professional (AAP) and Master Automotive Aftermarket Professional (MAAP) designations.

Service professionals may sign up for training when registering for AAPEX. Attendees who already have registered should log in to their registration and add the training. The fee per session is $50.

In addition to training, Joe’s Garage includes a one-of-a-kind, real-world shop built out on the show floor with 10 service bays with working lifts and running vehicles for hands-on learning and product and equipment demos. 

You May Also Like

News

Mitchell 1 Adds Google Campaigns to its SocialCRM

Shops can share positive reviews and testimonials directly to a Google business profile or Facebook page.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Mitchell 1 is making it easier than ever for auto repair shops to effectively manage and promote their businesses on Google and other social media platforms with the launch of the Google Campaigns from SureCritic, a new and exclusive feature within SocialCRM’s premium LocalSearch services.

 “The service is designed to give independent shops more control of their online presence and overall brand visibility on Google so they can cost effectively compete with the major corporate chains and attract new customers,” said Marcus Mackell, director of SocialCRM services for Mitchell 1. “A key benefit is that it simplifies the process of creating, sharing and promoting online content. With Google Campaigns, shops can do so with a click of a button through a single source rather than having to log into multiple sites, manage multiple profiles and rely on creative folks to develop content.”

Read Full Article

More News Posts
ASE, Goodguys Partner to Promote Education, Careers

They are joining forces to showcase the wide array of career paths in the world of hot rodding and automotive service.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
SMP Introduces 276 New Part Numbers

Included in the release is new coverage for 77 product categories.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Mitchell 1 to Hold Shop Management Workshop in Orlando

Registration now open for two-day training event.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Continental Offers 12 New Blower Motor SKUs 

Applications deliver late-model coverage for 20 popular import and domestic vehicles.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Working With Your Family

Can you thrive, not just survive in a family business? Voices of experience give tips. This podcast is sponsored by AAPEX.

By Doug Kaufman
Dorman Launches New Repair Solutions

Among the new releases are Dorman OE FIX repair solutions designed to help save time, money or increase reliability.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Opus IVS Announces Launch of Master Class Free Training Series

Seminars and coursework focused on advanced vehicle technologies for those wishing to advance their skills.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
What Could Possibly Go Wrong And Other Things Murphy Knew

Business insurance – do you know what you need? This episode of Talking Shop is sponsored by AAPEX.

By Doug Kaufman