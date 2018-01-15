Hearing Is Believing

While flipping through channels recently, I came across an orchestra being led by the usual conductor and thought, “How cool it would be to wave the wand leading to a beautiful blend of orchestrated music?”

The other day, my 2010 Buick Enclave was making a strange sound under the hood that, at times, resulted in a complete shutdown of the vehicle. I headed straight to the shop for repair.

After explaining what happened to Chris, the shop owner, and offering my expert diagnosis, I left the Buick for a few days anticipating he would eventually hear the sound himself. Of course, no such luck. I understand, cars are strange, they just are.

A scan or scope wasn’t throwing codes and without the sound recurring, it was difficult to start the repair by guessing on the potential failure of a part. Long story short, a week later the sound started again and I was able to record it on my phone. You have to love technology.

Having a professional and trained ear from one of Chris’s techs listen to my recording immediately resulted in a correct diagnosis: a failing bearing in the A/C compressor.

Yes, I love technology and completely understand the value of this technology and the vital investment in scan tools, scopes and telematics, but I also value watching a trained maestro wave his wrench and use his God-given ears to lean in to diagnose a problem. Yes, indeed.