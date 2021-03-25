Is Menu Pricing Your Crutch?

Menu-based pricing for repairs has been around since the 1920s. It is a business model that has worked well for a long time, but on modern vehicles, it is quickly losing its effectiveness as a way to sell services and repair vehicles. There is no doubt that menu pricing can simplify the selling of maintenance, but when it comes to solving brake, suspension and wheel assembly problems, it can create more problems than it can solve.

Up until the 1980s, a technician might have seen only three different basic suspension types, two types of drum brakes and maybe four caliper designs. Carburetors came in three flavors of Holley, Rochester and Carter. Today, shops see a plethora of designs and problems that are unique to a specific make and model. Having one-size-fits-all prices and procedures for every vehicle is impossible, and rationalizing that you will make money on most and lose some on a few is an expensive falsehood. In the eyes of the consumer, the menu can give a false impression that picking an item on a menu can fix a problem, like how a dessert cart can satisfy a sweet tooth. How do you get off the menu or at least stop using it as a sales crutch? The first step is communicating with the customer. The “easy sell” is not always the correct sell solution to the driver’s problems. Getting approval up front for a menu job may seem like the path of least resistance, but typically with today’s vehicles it does not solve the problem and can result in miscommunication and extra phone calls where the shop could be put in a defensive position. If you have to say, “Yeah, that should take care of that,” it could end up not taking care of a customer concern.

