Is It Really That Bad?

My dad had a statue on his desk of a man sitting under a tree with a bird about to crap on him. On the statue’s base was the phrase, “Go Ahead, Everybody Else Does.” The figure was created by Russell Berrie, who also invented the troll doll in the 1960s.

As a child, I did not comprehend how life could beat you down to the point you would let a bird poop on you. However, the older I got, the more I understood the sentiment of the statue. Recently, I have talked to many technicians and shop owners who have adopted the “crapped on” mantra or attitude when it comes to new technologies.

I know it can be challenging to keep up with new technology. It can be scary when it is first presented to you in a training class or when it is in your bay. But, it has been this way for almost 100 years.