Take the ShopOwner Brake Pad Profile Survey

From time to time, ShopOwner conducts surveys to help us guide our editorial direction and help our partners determine what’s important to you, our readers. These are very important studies, because they allow you to respond anonymously and honestly. We need your help!

We would like to call on your expertise for this short survey about ultra-premium brake pads. Your answers will be anonymous and will only be reported in the aggregate.

The survey should only take a couple of minutes to complete. Once you finish the survey, you can enter for a chance to win a $200 gift card or one of ten $50 gift cards that you can choose from a list of national retailers.

Any questions? Contact Babco